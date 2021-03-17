Celebrating Osinbajo through children’s empowerment

As part of the activities to celebrate the week-long 64th birthday of the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, a Nongovernmental Oragnisation, Give Back Group, has rewarded 40 students from low-income communities in Lagos with tablets. Muritala Ayinla

No fewer than 40 children from low-income communities in Lagos State were on Wednesday presented with 40-High End Mobile Tablets by a Non-governmental Oragnisation, Give Back Group in commemoration of the 64th birthday of Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo. According to the conveners of the NGO, the initiative which was supported by the close associates of the Vice President under the name“Friends of Prof” wasacompetitive digitalcommunication experience foryoung people in the communities with the aim of preparing them for the ICT revolution.

Speaking during the ground finale of the digital literacy initiative tagged: “War of Words”, Hon Ganiyu Adeniyi described War of Words Initiative as a digital contest for young people from different 10 low-income communities across the state, saying that the participants were required to write articles of not less than 250 words on the topic: “Communicating for Community Building and Conflict Resolution”. He added that the thrust of the initiative was hinged on celebrating outstanding communication skills among the young children of thecommunities, usingthedigitalmedium.

He said that out of over 700 entries, 40 best entries comprising four from each of the community were shortlisted by the team of the panel of assessors known as Literary Faculty. Also speaking, the founder of the Give Back Group, GBG, Lanre Yusuf explained that the NGO was a community-based social development organisation, adding that all the organisation’s are usually powered by volunteers. He said that the group came up with the initiatives as part of the activities to mark Professor Osinbajo’s 64th birthday.

Yusuf explained that out of the 40 winners, who emerged winners, 20 of them were in the junior category and while the other 20 were in the senior category. He said the participants were mainly secondary school pupils, few young school leavers and fresh graduates.He added that in addition to the 40 tablets presented to the winners, all the winners would be going on a 2-month training on digital communication training. “It’s been an amazing experience because the information and opinion on how to curb insecurity in Nigeria shared in their entries were quite novel. The two month training we are giving them will enable them to make better use of the communication tools we are giving them,”Yusuf said.

On his part, the State Coordinator of ACT NOW, an initiative founded by the Vice President, Hon. Abel Enikanologbon, said that the gesture was not just for Professor Osinbajo’s birthday but also meant to celebrate his achievements in life, adding that the gesture was deliberately targeted at children form blighted areas in order to give hope to the people.

One of the winners, Ibrahim Abdulqoyum, 16, commended the organisers for the gesture, saying that he never believed in the initiative until his name was announced as one of the winners. He said that he was so excited to hear that in addition to the prizes given, the winners would undergo a two-month training on digital skills. For Immanuel Adejimi, 15, the gesture was a dream come true. He said he had been looking for an opportunity to lay his hands on graphics but didn’t have a device to work with. “I love graphics but I didn’t have any device to practice or develop any design but with the device they are giving us today, I can now develop my skills,” elated Adejimi said.

Like this: Like Loading...