Celebrating T.B. Joshua as Israel’s Goodwill Tourism Ambassador

One of Nigeria’s greatest but unheralded tourism personality and ambassador in recent time remains the Founder and Senior Pastor of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B. Joshua, a tele-evangelist who is highly regarded across the world for his preaching, miracles and philanthropic gestures. His religious activities drive a number of religious tourists to Nigeria on a regularly basis, thus boosting the economic activities of Nigeria, particularly Lagos State, with the Ikotun area where his church is located, the greatest benefactor. While he is not honoured at home for his immense contributions but not so in other climes where is he is recongised and honoured.

One of such countries is Israel, where last year during one of his crusades, tagged ‘Nazareth Meeting with T.B. Joshua,’ at the 40,000 capacity Mount Precipice’s amphitheatre with pilgrims. A video was recently released by the clergy in celebration of the one year anniversary of this highly successful event.

It was an event that showed the followership the tele-evangelist attracts as he preaches Christ. Though Nazareth is a renowned destination because of its religious significance to Christians, the Meeting with T.B. Joshua attracted thousands of tourists for the two-day programme. This led to his being honoured with a Goodwill Tourism Ambassador by Israel.

The Tourism Minister, Mr. Yariv Levin, while honouring Joshua, had said: “TB Joshua, on the occasion of your visit to Israel, I am honoured to recognise you as a true friend of Israel. Thank you for your support and solidarity, which are deeply appreciated.

It is my pleasure to name you as a ‘Tourism Goodwill Ambassador for Israel’.” Prophet T.B. Joshua had mobilized thousands of religious tourists from more than 50 countries for the two-day meeting at the historic Mount Precipice, which is at the entrance of the ancient city of Nazareth.

The mountain was where, according to the Bible, an irate mob attempted to throw Jesus Christ down the cliff. Nazareth with majority Muslim population for the two days, was agog as people from more than 50 countries of the world toured the city and other parts of Israel. More than 50 luxury and sprinter buses were put to use conveying people to and fro the mountain. The Mayor of Nazareth, Ali Sallam, has highlighted the economic benefit derived by Joshua’s visit in an interview with local Arabic media, stating the region of Nazareth would generate about $1,000,000 as a result of the influx of tourists.

