Celebrating UNN @ 62

The nation’s first indigenous university, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) clocked 62 last Friday. Princess Alexandra of Kent performed the official opening of UNN on October 7, 1960.

The birth of UNN shot up Nigeria’s universities to two at independence in 1960 with the first being the premier university, the University of Ibadan, then called the University College, Ibadan. New Telegraph congratulates the UNN set-up by the then Premier of the Eastern Region, Dr Benjamin Nnamdi Azikiwe on the occasion of her 62nd anniversary.

We pray that the UNN, with its inspiring motto: “To Restore The Dignity Of Man” continues to attain greater heights in the service to humanity in the coming years. Though the citadel of learning was set up at a historic session of the Eastern Nigerian Assembly in 1955, its take-off occurred on October 7 1960 to coincide with Nigeria’s month of independence.

The five-year preparation helped ensure the smooth take-off of the university at a permanent site instead of a temporary one. This is a record that UNN does not share with any other first generation university.

But like other human entities, including the first generation universities, UNN has its own share of modesty, as illustrated by a small number of only 220 students with which the university commenced academic activities on October 7, 1960. Yet another manifestation of modesty associated with UNN was the fact that some of her students in the early years of the institution were persons of lessprivileged backgrounds, who in spite of the perceived drawback of their social status, were determined to acquire university education.

UNN ushered into Nigeria’s university system some landmark but revolutionary policy formulations. Mention must be made of the intervention by the Founding Father and Chancellor of the university, Dr. Azikiwe, who as the institution’s guardian angel, reportedly prevailed on her Management Team not to discharge the indigent students as liabilities but to regard them as assets suggesting the inauguration of the Work Study Programme.

This enabled the students to live-up to the prophetic declaration by Dr. Azikiwe, that the indigent students ,like their privileged counterparts were assets, as they rendered services to the institution as secretaries, gardeners, cooks, transport officers and dry cleaners while using their salaries to pay their fees.

The UNN eventually went down in history as Nigeria’s first university to blaze the trail with the concept of Work Study Programme, and was equally the pathfinder with regards to the introduction of the Course System and the General Studies (GS) Programme in 1961.

The advantages of the trailblazing schemes by UNN were and are still enormous. Referring to the GS Programme, it enables the institution to produce quality manpower, thus giving effect to the apt classification and summation of a graduate, as someone who is a person who knows little and something about everything. The earliest manifestation of this came in 1963 when UNN produced its first graduates.

The pioneer graduates dusted their counterparts from different parts of the world in some of the public service examinations for the recruitment of graduates into the Civil Service. We are happy to recall that it was in a bid to prompt other universities to savour the benefits of the GS Programme, which started in 1961, that the Federal Government directed all universities to adopt it for the benefit of their students with effect from 1977.

The universities have equally adopted the Course System and the Work Study Programme, which owe their origins to UNN. New Telegraph notes with pleasure that the 62-yearold institution pioneered the study of many courses at the degree level.

They include Mass Communication, Law, Philosophy, Sociology, Home Economics, Music, Political Science, Fine and Applied Arts as well as Estate Management. The Institute of African Studies (IAS) of the university is the oldest in the country.

Many of the institution’s products have made enduring contributions to humanity. Mention must be made of a former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Professor Humphrey Nwosu, whose concept of Option A Four helped a great deal in giving Nigeria her freest and fairest election on Saturday, June 12, 1993.

Professor Nwosu was a First Class Honours pioneer graduate of the Department of Political Science of UNN in 1963. Another lioness of profound significance is the founding Director, Programmes, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Dr. Victoria Ezeokoli, who was the creative mind behind scintillating programmes such as, ‘Tales By Moonlight,’ ‘Supple Blues,’ ‘Cockcrow At Dawn,’ ‘Checkmate,’ ‘New Masquerade,’ ‘Village Headmaster,’ and ‘Fortune.’ Dr Ezeokoli was the best graduating student in the last pre-Civil War Convocation, held in June 1967.

As the UNN marked her 62nd anniversary, we enjoin the Governing Council, Management Team, alumni, friends and wellwishers of the institution to strive harder to address some of the inexcusable infrastructural dilapidation at the university, as more students now live offcampus, contrary to what was the trend in the past when a battalion of students domiciled in Okeke, Mary Slessor, Isa Kaita, Awolowo, Bello, Akpabio, Akintola and other halls of residence, which enabled them to make productive use of the well-stocked Nnamdi Azikiwe Library on campus

