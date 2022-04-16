Celebration calls for sober reflections- Glo

National Telecommunications Company, Globacom, has said that the death and rise of Jesus Christ is a clarion call for sober reflections as Nigerians celebrate the Easter season. The company added that beyond the feast that is associated with the festivity, Nigerians should take time to reflect on the unconditional love of God as demonstrated in the crucification of Jesus Christ and replicate same in their day to day relationship with one another Globacom said “Christ preached love towards mankind.

His ‘love thy neighbor as thyself’ sermon has been adjudged one of the shortest but most profound teaching by which man can dwell without rancor with others. If we all embrace this teaching, the ills in our society will greatly reduce, if not totally eradicated,” The statement called on all Christians to supplicate for the peace and unity of Nigeria, urging them to exemplify the teachings of Jesus Christ which are deep-rooted in peace for mankind, especially at this critical time of nation building.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...