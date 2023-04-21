Arts & Entertainments

Celebrities Condole With IK Ogbonna Over Mother’s Death

Nollywood actors and actresses has send condolence messages to famous actor, Ikechukwu IK Ogbonna over the death of her mother.

Recall that IK Ogbonna lost his beloved mother in January 2023.

He shared the details on his Instagram page with a video of his mother and a warming caption which read, “Rest in peace, my Angel.

The actor who is grieving, shared a photo of his late mother who will be finally laid to rest today, the 21st of April, 2023.

The actor consoled himself with assuring words of his mother finally resting in peace.

He wrote, “A Queen and more. Rest well mama. Today we lay mama’s body to rest …. But her spirit lives on. I Love you forever and more

His friends and colleague took to his comment section to console him with warm hugs and heartwarming words. Celebrities such as KCee, Chigul, Whitemoney, Nosa Rex, Maria Chike Benjamin, Omonni Oboli, Toke Makinwa, Linda Osifo, Ozo, Onyii Alex and his bestie, Alex Ekubo, consoled him on his mother’s death.

 

