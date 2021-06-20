Celebrities in rich cultural display at ‘Ayinla’ movie premiere

One of the most anticipated movies of the season, ‘Ayinla’ premiered recently at the Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos, and the red carpet became the hub for the most culturally adventurous outfits of the season.

Aside being a celebration of the African- Yoruba culture, which the movie richly represents, it was a gathering of entertainers, captains of industries, filmmakers and entertainment industry investors.

The star-studded event, themed Cultural Extravaganza brought out the best costume creativity in Nigerian designers.

Besides the rustic yet tasteful décor that screamed excellence of culture, the sponsors of the movie and event Trophy lager beer and First Bank were on hand to reward guests for their presence.

As the drinks flowed, so did First Bank reward the best dressed for the evening in male and female categories with a cash prize of N500,000 each. Nollywood stars, Akah Nnani and Osas Ighodaro took home the gold. Dancers, singers and merrymakers attired in rich Yoruba cultural outfits were available to serenade guests and pose or take selfies with attendees.

‘Ayinla’ follows the story of Apala music maestro, Ayinla ‘Omowura’ Yusuf, popularly called Egunmogaji (Anigilaje).

Produced by Jade Osiberu, the movie is directed by movie virtuoso Tunde ‘TK’ Kelani and stars talents like Adedimeji Lateef as Ayinla, and Debo Macaroni as the murderous Bayowa.

Others include Kunle Afolayan, Omowumi Dada, Bimbo Manuel, Ade Laoye, Jumoke Odetola, Bimbo Ademoye and many others.

On hand to support TK and Osiberu on the movie outing were stars like Chief Femi Branch, Adebola Lagos and wife, Kenny, Adesua Etomi, Toyin Abraham, Mercy Aigbe, Bukunmi Adeaga- Ilori, who hosted the red carpet and many others. Also in attendance was First Bank MD, Sola Adeduntan.

Set in the rocky city of Abeokuta, the movie explores the life and times of Ayinla before his death in 1980.

The movie, which transports audiences to the late 1970s, hit cinemas all around the country on Friday, June 18 to the delight of movie lovers.

