Celebrities, Others Battle For ‘Best-Dressed Gangster’ At Gangs Of Lagos Premiere (Photos)

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Jade Osiberu held the premiere of her highly anticipated movie, Gangs of Lagos which had celebrities in attendance, and never did they fail to slay on the red carpet as they brought out their gangster personality.

The red carpet is where celebrities get to show their talent for fashion and how inspired they are while sticking to the theme of the movie.

This was seen on Thursday night as many celebrities brought in their A-games to the premiere which was held in Lagos.

The movie which is set to premiere on April 7 exclusively on Prime Video, is the first African original movie premiering on the streaming platform, which is set in Isale Eko, Lagos, and follows a group of childhood friends as they navigate their destiny in a bustling city.

The film premiere features a star-studded cast, including Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chiké, Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye, Ruth Kadiri, Toke Makinwa, Nse Ikpe, Bankzy W, Chioma Akpota and more was in attendance.

Also in attendance were Bisola Aiyeola, Toolz, Adunni Ade, BBNaija’s Khloe, Hermes, Boma Akpore, and many others.

Bimbo Ademoye, who is one of the cast of the movie, went all out for the event with her headpiece.

Osas Ighodaro stole the event with her jumpsuit and enchanting smile.

Funke Akindele made her first red carpet debut on the movie premiere, following her failed governorship bid.

Adesua, the ever-dazzling beauty, stole the event in her cooperative style.

see photos below 👇

Funke Akindele

Adesua Etomi

Banky W

Folagade Banks

Boma akporufe

Adunni Ade

Hermes

Tobi Bakre

Toke Makinwa

Chioma Akpota

Toolz

Bimbo Ademoye

Mimi Onalaja

Osas Ighodaro

Khleo Abiri

Nse Ikpe Etim

Ruth kadiri

