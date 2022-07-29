Celebrities running for political offices in 2023

Gone are the days when Nigerian politics was for only full-time politicians, ex-military generals and businessmen. Today, quite a number of Nigerian celebrities are getting involved. As we approach the 2023 general election, EDWIN USOBOH looks at some public figures in entertainment who will be contesting elective positions at the polls

Desmond Elliot

Desmond Oluwashola Elliot, the actor-producer, is not a newbie to the political arena of Nigeria. He contested and won the Surulere Constituency 1 seat in 2015 under the All Progressives Congress (APC). After four years in office, Elliott was re-elected for the second term as a lawmaker in 2019. He came under heavy criticism during the EndSARS protest in 2020 for allegedly supporting a social media bill. The celebrity politician will again be contesting to retain his seat for the third term as a member representing the Surulere 1 Constituency in Lagos in the 2023 general election.

Banky W

Olubankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, first dived into Nigerian politics when he contested in the 2019 election to represent Eti-Osa, Lagos, in the House of Representatives, under the umbrella of the Modern Democratic Party (MDP). He lost to Babajide Obanikoro, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Refusing to back down, Banky W left the Modern Democratic Party (MDP) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). There, he contested and won the Eti-Osa federal constituency primary ticket of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele, the actressproducer, recently confirmed her nomination as the running mate to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Abdul Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor in Lagos, for the 2023 Lagos governorship election. Her emergence has since elicited mixed reactions on social media. Many wondered how the Nollywood star with many years of acting career will survive through turbulent political atmosphere as new entrants. She starred in the sitcom ‘I Need to Know’ from 1998 to 2002. She, however, rose to fame for her role in the movie titled ‘Jenifa’, which earned her the nickname Jenifa. She was recently criticised for appearing unprepared on live TV to talk about her party’s blueprint for Lagos. However, Jandor noted that Funke will add more value to his candidacy in the 2023 general elections.

Tonto Dikeh

Tonto Dikeh is another well-known Nollywood actress that has been nominated as a running mate to a governorship candidate. The controversial Dikeh has long been nursing a political ambition. She even declared that she will be contesting the 2023 election two years ago. In June, she was nominated as a running mate to Tonte Ibraye, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers State. Tonto, who is also musician and songwriter, has been entangled in many controversies. The outspoken actress is also known for constant social media fights with her ex-bestie, Bobrisky and other of her colleagues in Nollywood. Tonto is from Ikwerre, Abio-Okpa, Rivers State, Nigeria. She is the founder of the Tonto Dikeh Foundation established on August 27, 2000 with the goal of lending a helping hand to the less-privileged.

Femi Branch

Femi Branch is a versatile and celebrated actor who is also contesting a political seat in the upcoming election. Earlier this month, he was named the running mate to Tofunmi Ogunronbi, the 2023 governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Ogun State. Ogunronbi stated that he picked the Ogun State-born actor because he believed Branch would add more value to his candidacy. He also said the movie star has been vocal about bad governance and social injustice.

Tuoyo Ideh

Tuoyo, ex-housemate of the Reality Show, Big Brother Naija Season 4, is contesting the position of member of the House of Representatives. He is looking to represent the Warri Federal Constituency on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). Early this month, he took to his Instagram to share his election flyer while making his political intention known.

Caroline Danjuma

Also joining the group is Caroline Danjuma, the Nigerian actress. She was recently unveiled as the running mate of Iboro Otu, the 2023 governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in Akwa Ibom State. In a statement, the party said Danjuma was picked as a running mate based on her “exemplary life, love for humanity, leadership ability, and commitment towards the betterment of Akwa Ibom communities.”

