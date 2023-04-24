Arts & Entertainments

Celebrities Shower Stella Damascus Love On 45th Birthday

As Nollywood actress, Stella Damascus celebrates her 45th birthday today, April 24, celebrities have taken to their respective social media pages to shower her with sweet words.

The Ageless Queen as she’s been called had earlier taken to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of herself to celebrate as she turned 45.

The mother of two expressed gratitude to her creator for life as she noted how she is 45, and still fine.

She Quotes “Forty-Fine….even if I say so myself. Thankful for life”.

Taking to her comment section, her celebrity friends such as Stan Nze, Iyabo Ojo, Efe Irele, Susan Peters, Mimi Orjiekwe and more serenaded her with love.

Stan Nze wrote, “Happy birthday ever gorgeous. So here is to the next 45

Susan Peters wrote, “Happy birthday sis, ageless

Iyabo Ojo wrote, “Happy Birthday dear

Warri Pikin wrote, “Happy birthday Ageless queen

Efe Irele wrote, “Happy Birthday Mama

Mimi Orjiekwe wrote, “Happy Birthday

Mofe Duncan wrote, “Happy Birthday Dee. Ageless!

Nikki Laoye wrote, “Forty Fine indeed ooo. Happy birthday sis @stelladamasus God bless you more as you add a new year today”

