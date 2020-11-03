Celebrities who said they’d leave America in 2016 if Trump was elected — and didn’t

*Chelsea Handler, Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus, more were among stars vowing to flee America

Chelsea Handler, Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyus and more are among the celebs who vowed to flee the country in 2016 if President Trump won over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Some A-listers said they would go to Canada, various locations in Europe, South Africa, and even Jupiter.

Despite their bold statements, most celebrities remained in the U.S. post 2016 election, reports Fox News.

Handler, 45, said she was going to move to Spain in an interview with “Live with Kelly and Michael” should Trump, 74, get elected.

“I did buy a house in another country just in case, so all of these people that threaten to leave the country and then don’t; I will leave the country,” she said.

After the election, she sat down with Sen. Barbara Boxer for an episode of “Chelsea” and said, “It’s so easy to say throw in the towel and that we’re going to leave or I’m going to move to Spain, because I want to move to Spain.”

Handler then said she chose to stay in America as a better way to do political advocacy. “Everyone in my office is like ‘You have a responsibility, you have a voice and you need to use it, and you have to be here,'” she said.

Model Amber Rose told Us Weekly in 2016, “I can’t even think about it! I’m moving, I’m out! I can’t. And I am taking my son with me!”

Whoopi Golberg cast doubt on “The View” that Trump would win. “I don’t think that’s America. I don’t want it to be America. Maybe it’s time for me to move, you know,” she said.

Raven-Symone also said on “The View” that she would move to Canada. “My confession for this election is if any Republican gets nominated, I’m going to move to Canada with my entire family. I already have my ticket,” she said.

She later did a comedic sketch for the talk show of her learning to play hockey and doing other Canadian activities.

Snoop Dogg was one of many other stars who had their sights set on Canada if Trump won.

After the election, the rapper, 49, posted a picture of Toronto captioned, “My new home. @champagnepapi [Drake] I need the hookup on some property… I’m going to the. 6ix.”

Ne-Yo similarly told TMZ, “I’m moving to Canada straight away. Me and Drake gonna be neighbors if Donald Trump becomes president.”

Keegan-Michael Key also told TMZ he’d move to Canada. “It’s easy. It’s like 10 minutes from Detroit and that’s where I’m from,” he said.

Cher, on the other hand, said she would move off of this galaxy. “IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED, IM MOVING TO JUPITER,” she tweeted.

Jon Stewart similarly told People magazine, “I would consider getting in a rocket and going to another planet, because clearly this planet’s gone bonkers.”

Samuel L. Jackson chose South Africa as his safe location.

“If that motherf—er becomes president, I’m moving my Black a– to South Africa,” he said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” per CBS.

Eddie Griffin told VladTV, “If Trump wins, I’m moving to Africa.”

Barbra Streisand said she was a toss up between wanting to move to Canada and Australia.

“He has no facts. I don’t know, I can’t believe it. I’m either coming to your country [Australia], if you’ll let me in, or Canada,” she told the Australian version of “60 Minutes.”

Comedian George Lopez joked that he’d go back to Mexico. “If [Trump] wins, he won’t have to worry about immigration, we’ll all go back,” he told TMZ, according to The Wrap.

Amy Schumer joked on BBC’s “Newsnight,” “My act will change because I will need to learn to speak Spanish because I will move to Spain or somewhere. It’s beyond my comprehension if Trump won. It’s just too crazy.”

Bryan Cranston similarly doubted Trump would win when he declared he would move if that was the result.

“Absolutely, I would definitely move,” he said on “The Bestseller Experiment” podcast. “It’s not real to me that that would happen. I hope to God it won’t.”

Cyrus, 27, took a much more emotional stance.

In a now-deleted video posted to Instagram, she said, “My heart is broken into a 100000 pieces…I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!”

“I know a lot of people have been threatening to do this, but I really will. I know a lovely place in Vancouver,” Lena Dundham declared at the Matrix Awards in 2016.

After the election the comedian took to Instagram and wrote, “For those demanding I move to Canada based on something I said when this man seemed like a steak salesman with a long shot at the presidency: stay busy reveling in your new regime. I will go many places during my lifetime, surrounded by kindreds on a mission to spread justice and light.”

With the election looming, it’s unclear if any of the celebrities who once threatened to flee if Trump won would follow through if he wins a second term.

Like this: Like Loading...