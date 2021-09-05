Body & Soul

Celebrities whose social media pages are fashion catalogues

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

There are a few female celebrities who you just can’t help but visit their Instagram page every now and then for a fashion tip or two. You may say they showoff a lot but you cannot ignore the fact that when it comes to style, they know their onion.

 

With their Instagram pages, there is no need of buying a fashion magazine to see the latest trends. This is why they are tagged fashion influencers.

 

They have worked hard to prove to the world that they were born for this. Their styles are not just showstoppers on red carpet, they are set as stars on the spotlight and fashion icons to their fans. Photoshoots, to them, are the staged shows where all the latest fashion items in vogue are pieced together.

 

In no particular order, Nigeria’s very own fashion mogul and CEO of Tiannah Place Empire, Toyin Lawani is first on the list. With 1.6million followers, 42,000 posts and almost all the top celebrities as clients, her page breaths and exhale fashion. Toke Makinwa: If Toyin Lawani is the fashion Goddess, then Toke Makinwa is Fashion Queen.

 

With over 4 Million followers on Instagram, the on air personality literally shoves her designers outfit in your face. Apart from dishing out all the styles in the book, she went ahead to create her own designer handbag tagged TM. Lilian Afegbai: By our assessment, Nollywood actress, and AMVCA award winning movie producer, Lilian Afegbai is a fashion doll.

 

Every outfit sits on her body like that of barbie doll. Ini Idima Okojie: is a fashion princess whose page is filled with fashion numbers that count. Latasha Ngwube: is our curvy delight. No one shows confidence in their plus size body Like this celebrity lifestyle journalist.

 

Her page is a constant reminder that plus size girls can be fashionable and sexy too. Also making this list are Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, Ini Edo, BBnaija Cynthia Nwadiora, Mercy Ekeh, Mabel Makun and many others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Getting rid of body odor

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Body odor is one of the most sensitive things that affect women. It is one of the reason women are expected to take more care of themselves than men. The fight against having body odor starts as early as you are born for most baby girls. Care givers who help new mothers to take care […]
Body & Soul

Heart under my blouse

Posted on Author Juliet Bumah

Mouth agape, Jay stared at the receding back of this fabulously beautiful, sashaying eve. Beautiful, yeah, tantalizingly beautiful!   Her figure looked like it was sculptured by a love- struck artist. He was shocked. You know, you really don’t appreciate the beauty of certain things that are close to you, until you hold them away […]
Body & Soul

Foods that boost immunity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

It has become vital to take necessary precautions to protect oneself against the deadly coronavirus. And one of the best ways to arm yourself against the increasing spread of the virus is to boost the immune system with natural fruits, nuts and vegetables. Add at least one of these fruit, nuts or veggies in your […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica