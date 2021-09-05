Celebrities whose social media pages are fashion catalogues

There are a few female celebrities who you just can’t help but visit their Instagram page every now and then for a fashion tip or two. You may say they showoff a lot but you cannot ignore the fact that when it comes to style, they know their onion.

With their Instagram pages, there is no need of buying a fashion magazine to see the latest trends. This is why they are tagged fashion influencers.

They have worked hard to prove to the world that they were born for this. Their styles are not just showstoppers on red carpet, they are set as stars on the spotlight and fashion icons to their fans. Photoshoots, to them, are the staged shows where all the latest fashion items in vogue are pieced together.

In no particular order, Nigeria’s very own fashion mogul and CEO of Tiannah Place Empire, Toyin Lawani is first on the list. With 1.6million followers, 42,000 posts and almost all the top celebrities as clients, her page breaths and exhale fashion. Toke Makinwa: If Toyin Lawani is the fashion Goddess, then Toke Makinwa is Fashion Queen.

With over 4 Million followers on Instagram, the on air personality literally shoves her designers outfit in your face. Apart from dishing out all the styles in the book, she went ahead to create her own designer handbag tagged TM. Lilian Afegbai: By our assessment, Nollywood actress, and AMVCA award winning movie producer, Lilian Afegbai is a fashion doll.

Every outfit sits on her body like that of barbie doll. Ini Idima Okojie: is a fashion princess whose page is filled with fashion numbers that count. Latasha Ngwube: is our curvy delight. No one shows confidence in their plus size body Like this celebrity lifestyle journalist.

Her page is a constant reminder that plus size girls can be fashionable and sexy too. Also making this list are Nollywood actress, Chika Ike, Ini Edo, BBnaija Cynthia Nwadiora, Mercy Ekeh, Mabel Makun and many others.

