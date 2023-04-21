Arts & Entertainments

Celebrity Couple, Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe Celebrates Eid-el-Fitri With Prayers

Nollywood couple, Adedimeji Lateef and Oyebade Adebimpe, simply known as Mo Bimpe, have joined the Muslim faithful to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri season with prayers.

The celebrity couple shared lovely photos on their Instagram page with heartfelt prayers for their fans, well-wishers and loved ones.

She prayed that God would accept all prayers and forgive all faults as a celebration of this year’s Eid.

Taking to her IG page, she wrote, “May Allah accept all our prayers and forgive all our faults. Eid Mubarak to you and yours from me and mine. I wish us all a joyful one.”

Adedimeji, on his side, prayed for the good deeds of everyone

He wrote “AlhamduliLLah
AlhamduliLLah
AlhamduliLLah
Eid Mubarak for us to all our Muslim brothers and sisters
May Allāh subhaanahu wa ta’ala accept our good deeds, duah and supplications also, make us witness more of it in our lifetime, aameen. TaqobalaLLāhu minna wa minkum.

