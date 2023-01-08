Celebrity weddings to expect this 2023

The year 2023 is here and there are already line up of entertaining events that would keep the gossip top notch on social media and social circles. Celebrity weddings are always one of the most anticipated entertaining events of every season.

So far we are getting the vibes of some top celebrities that may tie the knot this 2023. The white wedding is always the biggest show of class, wealth and prestige to look out for. Music superstar, Davido and his fiancée, Chioma went through the fire but came out stronger together. It is the news that the two are married in the traditional rites.

This is why their white wedding, if it would take place soon will be the biggest wedding on the year 2023. Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo and her music star fiancé, Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu opened the year with their traditional marriage ceremony in their home town, Akpugo, Enugu State.

Uche Ogbodo have been vocal about how much their love has blossomed and their big wedding is one of the many to expect this year. More so, Nollywood actress and AMVCA winner, Omowunmi Dada closed year 2022 by stylishly announcing she is engaged to her heartrob.

Given that many people do not believe in very long courtship after they say ‘Yes’ to the big question, Omowunmi Dada and fiancé’s may be the next wedding to expect. Which ever wedding that comes first, it’s going to be a delight that is worth taking a back seat with a big bowl of popcorn for.

