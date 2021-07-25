Celestial Church of Christ marks 70th anniversary

plans free medicals, others for Makoko

As part of activities to mark its 70th anniversary, the Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Archdiocese and national headquarters, Makoko, the mother church, is set to release legacy projects for the benefit of its host community.

This was announced by the Chairman, Anniversary Organising and Harvest the Committee, Brother Daniel Adebayo, at a press conference ahead of the anniversary beginning in August.

Speaking at the press briefing held in Lagos, the Chairman said that series of activities has been lined up for the event with the theme, ‘Return of the Lord’. Brother Adebayo, noted that the church was established 1951, by the late Pastor and Founder, Reverend S.B.J Oshoffa.

He further explained that the parish situated at the heart of the historic Makoko on the popular Celestial Church Street was founded by itinerant fishermen who accompanied the founder on his missionary journey.

According to him, the Makoko parish is a significant milestone in the evolution of the church and it is called the ‘Mother Church’ because is the birthplace of thousands of parishes across the globe.

Adebayo explained that the church had also planned some spiritual and social activities that will impact members and the communities, where the church operates.

“The month-long activities will feature the commissioning of a legacy project for the benefit of the host community, free medical outreach, provision of relief materials to members of the public, gala and award dinner, open-air revival, music concert, youth development, and empowerment programmes. Activities will come to an end with an anniversary thanksgiving service and a love feast,” he said.

The Shepherd of the church, Assistant Most Superior Evangelist Olusegun Olarinde, said that the special anniversary theme is anchored on the book of Jeremiah 20v10, which stated: “When seventy years are completed for Babylon, I will come to you and fulfill my gracious promise to bring you back to this place.”

“It means that the word of Jesus, He will send His spirit when he was going to heavens. If the spirit is with us, then Jesus is with us His people. We can see things happening in the world as signs of the coming of Jesus and people should come unto Him,” he added.

One of the elders of the church, Most Superior Evangelist Banjo, appreciated the efforts of the past leaders of the church, late SBJ Oshoffa, the Founder, late Shepherd Alexander Abiodun Bada, late Ajanlekoko, late Ajose, as well as the current leader, Rev. Mobiyina Oshoffa.

He said they transformed and expanded the church to over 15,000 parishes all over the world and there are no factions in the body of Jesus Christ. “We have over 100 parishes in Nigeria, 160 parishes in Europe, over 200 in America and other places in the world,” he said.

