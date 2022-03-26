Celsius Hospitality signs on Ewet Luxury Apartment

One of Nigeria’s leading hotel management companies, Celsius Hospitality, has signed a Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) with Ewet Luxury Apartment Limited to provide technical assistance to the group and operate its luxury high end four star, CEEDAPAG Hotel by Celsius Hotel, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, on completion.

The signing ceremony took place recently between Celsius Hospitality and Ewet Luxury Apartment Limited, the developers of the project. Signing the MOU on behalf of Celsius Hospitality, Mrs. Nkoyo Ekpo, who is the executive director, Corporate Services, expressed gratitude for the debut of the management company in Uyo. While Brian Efa, CEO of Celsius Hospitality, reacting to the development, said: “We are very excited to be part of this incredible new development in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, which marks our first entry into the hospitality space in Uyo.

‘‘We are delighted to be entrusted with the operations of CEEDAPEC Hotel. This is a great facility with a unique design that combines the Tudor, Roman and Georgian styles. We look forward to building on the success of various partners to make CEEDAPAG Hotel by Celsius the leading dining, lifestyle and night life destination in Uyo. The new luxury hotel is located in the Ewet Housing Estate, which is regarded as the most secured and esteemed neighbourhood with bursting Night life.

The unique lifestyle destination when completed will offer luxury 110 beds in a beautifully conceived interior with great ambiance, four restaurants, four bars and lounges, two halls, two meeting rooms, a coffee shop, an indoor swimming pool and a 1, 500 convention centre. In addition, the development will feature an environmentally friendly and sustainable programme that converts sewage to gas, the first of its kind in Uyo. CEEDAPAG Hotel by Celsius is situated less than five minutes drive from government offices, major shopping malls and cinema in the city. Celsius Hospitality, an independent hotel and apartment management chain, has targeted 15 hotels in Nigeria and West Africa by 2026. Its remix is to manage hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independently branded hotels.

