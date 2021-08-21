Travel & Tourism

Celsius Hotels and Resorts to open another block of apartments in Abuja

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The Executive Director, Celsius Hotels and Resorts, Mr. Brian Efa, has disclosed plan by the company, which is Nigeria’s only apartment hotels chain, to increase its holdings with the opening of another block of apartments in Abuja, the nation’s capital. According to him, the new apartments consist six set of two bedroom flats, eight set of one bedroom flats and eight condole apartments. Located at the high brow area of Guzape Estate, Abuja, it is expected to formally open for business in December this year.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Matild Palace Budapest signs world acclaimed chef, Wolfgang Puck

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Matild Palace Budapest, a luxury collection hotel, has signed world acclaimed chef, Wolfgang Puck, of Fine Dining Group. Puck will oversee the entire dining operations at the restored palace, including a new Spago Restaurant. Located in the heart of Budapest, just a distance away from the Danube, the hotel is scheduled to open sometime […]
Travel & Tourism

NCAC DG, Runsewe, tasks nations on exploring economic benefits of hand crafts

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Craft (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has charged different nations of the world on exploring the economic benefits of hand crafts so as to capture the founding principles of the World Craft Council, which he said is mainly to foster economic development of crafts through […]
Travel & Tourism

Emirates to showcase premium economy seats at Arabian Travel Market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 As this year’s Arabian Travel Market (ATM) opens its door to the public tomorrow, one of the exhibition stands that would be centre of attraction for many is Emirates, as the leading global airline will be showcasing its premium economy seats for the first time to the public. The four days event, which spans […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica