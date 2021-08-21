Celsius Hotels and Resorts to open another block of apartments in Abuja

The Executive Director, Celsius Hotels and Resorts, Mr. Brian Efa, has disclosed plan by the company, which is Nigeria’s only apartment hotels chain, to increase its holdings with the opening of another block of apartments in Abuja, the nation’s capital. According to him, the new apartments consist six set of two bedroom flats, eight set of one bedroom flats and eight condole apartments. Located at the high brow area of Guzape Estate, Abuja, it is expected to formally open for business in December this year.

