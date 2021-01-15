Sports

Celtic, Rangers lead chase for Awoniyi

Celtic and Rangers are ready to compete for the transfer of Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Union Berlin, BSNSports.com.ng reports. Awoniyi has made 14 Bundesliga appearances so far this season and has five goals and two assists to show for his 10 starts, with Union currently in Champions League contention just outside of the top four as the halfway stage of the campaign approaches. The 23-year-old’s form has caught the attention of a number of clubs. 90min has learned that there is Premier League interest, although it is Celtic and Rangers who are leading the chase.

