Celtic, Rangers lead chase for Awoniyi

Celtic and Rangers are ready to compete for the transfer of Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who is currently on loan at Bundesliga side Union Berlin, BSNSports.com.ng reports. Awoniyi has made 14 Bundesliga appearances so far this season and has five goals and two assists to show for his 10 starts, with Union currently in Champions League contention just outside of the top four as the halfway stage of the campaign approaches. The 23-year-old’s form has caught the attention of a number of clubs. 90min has learned that there is Premier League interest, although it is Celtic and Rangers who are leading the chase.
Related Articles
Report: Chelsea’s Willian to join Arsenal on three-year, £100k-a-week deal
Willian has agreed a three-year contract at Arsenal worth around £100,000-a-week, sources have told ESPN, with the move expected to be announced later this month. The 31-year-old had been in talks over a new contract at Chelsea but will end his seven-year association with the club after they were not prepared to offer him the terms he wanted. Blues head coach […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
UEFA League: Bale didn’t want to play for Real against City – Zidane
Gareth Bale has not travelled to Real Madrid’s Champions League last-16 decider with Manchester City on Friday because he did not wish to play in the match, coach Zinedine Zidane has said. Bale, Real’s joint-record signing, barely featured for Zidane’s side in their run to the Spanish title when the season resumed after the coronavirus […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Israel Adesanya defeats Paulo Costa via TKO in UFC253
Nigeria’s Israel Adesanya has defeated Brazilian Paulo Costa via TKO to retain the Middleweight Championship in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC 253). This is the 20th career MMA victory for the Nigerian-New Zealand UFC middleweight champion. When Adesanya vs Costa kicked off, there was less action in the first round as both MMA fighters traded few […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)