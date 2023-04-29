Celtic Set To Part Ways With Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic Kyogo Furuhashi is the subject of interest from various European clubs including Premier League clubs.
Celtic are braced for Premier League bids for star forward Kyogo Furuhashi this summer, sources have told Football Insider.
It is believed that mid-table Crystal Palace, who have watched the 28-year-old regularly this season, and relegation-threatened Southampton are interested in his services.
Celtic has no intention of letting Furuhashi depart Parkhead for less than £ 15 million this summer.
Meanwhile, the Japan International’s contract expires in June 2025.
Sources with knowledge of the situation have revealed that Celtic accepts they are vulnerable to losing the Scottish Premiership top scorer in the off-season.
Furuhashi has become a firm fan favourite at Parkhead since joining in 2021 for a reported fee of £ 4.6 million.
The striker, who can also play on both flanks, leads the scoring charts in the Scottish top flight with 23 strikes.
Furuhashi’s first season in Scotland saw him notch 20 goals and five assists in 33 games across all competitions despite struggles with injury.
Crystal Palace have all but secured Premier League survival following the appointment of veteran boss Roy Hodgson last month.
The Eagles sit 12th in the English top flight with 37 points.
Meanwhile, Southampton are set to drop to the Championship after 11 years in the Premier League.
Ruben Selles’ side is six points from safety with five games of the 2022-23 campaign to play.