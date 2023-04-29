Celtic Set To Part Ways With Kyogo Furuhashi

Celtic Kyogo Furuhashi is the subject of interest from various European clubs including Premier League clubs.

Celtic are braced for Premier League bids for star forward Kyogo Furuhashi this summer, sources have told Football Insider.

It is believed that mid-table Crystal Palace, who have watched the 28-year-old regularly this season, and relegation-threatened Southampton are interested in his services.

Celtic has no intention of letting Furuhashi depart Parkhead for less than £ 15 million this summer.

Meanwhile, the Japan International’s contract expires in June 2025.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have revealed that Celtic accepts they are vulnerable to losing the Scottish Premiership top scorer in the off-season.

Furuhashi has become a firm fan favourite at Parkhead since joining in 2021 for a reported fee of £ 4.6 million.