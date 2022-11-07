Cement: BUA, Dangote, Lafarge’s performance decline

The harsh investment atmosphere impacted negatively on third quarter EPS of the major cement producers in the country, Sunda y Ojeme reports

Globally, the general business environment has been discouraging in all sphere. From the impact of COVID-19 to the current invasion of Ukraine by Russia, investment across board has taken a sudden nosedive. In all the impasse that has seen profits and financial inflows into businesses cut down drastically, Nigeria has also been having its share of the devastating influence across all sectors.

Highly impacted by deficient infrastructure, unfriendly policies, decline in patronage, foreign exchange constraints amid high operational expenses, and other alienating factors, the stock market performance of the three listed cement companies came out dismal in the third quarter of the current year.

From the report made public by Coronation research group, the earnings per share of BUA Cement, Dangote Cement and Lafarge were significantly impacted negatively, especially due to high operational expenses. According to the analysts, BUA Cement (BUACEMENT) in its 9M’22 unaudited results reported an EPS decline of 43.3 per cent y/y in Q3’22, while 9M’22 EPS, however, grew by 12.3 per cent y/y.

Price growth

The company’s revenue grew by 18.2 per cent y/y in Q3’22 (9M’22: 40.5% y/y). When annualised, the achieved revenue is below the FY’22 forecasts (-17.35% variance). “Nevertheless, we note that BUA Cement delivered the most revenue growth y/y amongst its peers in Nigeria in Q3 22.

At the time of writing, management was yet to provide details of the drivers of the company’s strong revenue growth, nonetheless, we believe this to be driven by strong growth in price per tonne (likely in excess of 17% y/y), while we expect slow sales volume growth. “This is owing to the torrential rainfall and the consequent flooding across the country that characterised the most of the quarter.

In addition, high inflation continued to tighten customer wallets. So far, the firm Is yet to take full advantage of the additional 3.0MMT Kalambaina line 4 plant commissioned in January 2022. “Nonetheless, we expect the firm to ramp up its output towards the end of the year as building projects are rounded off,” said the analysts.

Distribution costs erode EBITDA margin

The Gross margin shrank by 773bps to 38.8 per cent in Q3’22, a seven-quarter low, owing to significant Cost of sales growth (+35.3% y/y). Cost of Sales continued to be pressured mainly by the surge in Materials (+43.19% y/y), Energy Cost (+60.08% y/y) and Other Production Expenses (+186.21% y/y).

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisa tion (EBITDA) declined by 5.3 per cent y/y in Q3 22, following a 78.9 per cent y/y jump in Operating expenses. Selling and Distribution costs more than doubled, up 125.17 per cent.

The distribution cost component (accounting for 67% of total Selling & Distribution costs) surged by 200.89 per cent as the sustained high price of diesel in Nigeria remained a major headwind.

According to the analysts, “we expect that as the company transitions to gas powered plants, its energy bill will be lowered in the long term.”

Outcome

For BUA Cement, revenue performance in 9M’22 was below expectations (-17.35% variance) when annualised.

Dangote Cement

For Dangote Cement, the Q3’22 earnings alao remain under pressure from rising energy costs and foreign exchange losses. From its Q3’22 unaudited results, the group reported an EPS decline of 54.0 per cent y/y.

The earnings slump was mainly driven by cost pressures and foreign exchange losses. Consequently, when annualised, the achieved EPS is below the analysts’ forecasts by 43.3 per cent and below consensus forecasts by 63.2 per cent for FY’22. “Prior to the release of results, the market was bearish. We expect the bearish sentiment to extend after the results. Year-to-date, the stock is down 14.2 per cent,” the analysts said.

Price increases continue to cushion volume declines

The group’s revenue grew by 11.3 per cent y/y in Q3’22, driven by growth in both Nigeria (+13.7% y/y) and Pan-African operations (+4.1% y/y).

The achieved revenue, when annualised, is below our forecasts for FY’22 by 6.0 per cent. Nigerian revenue was mainly driven by price increases (the average price per tonne rose by 17.4% y/y) which offset a decline in volumes (-3.2% y/y to 4.14Mt) in the period.

According to management, its national consumer promotion “Bag of Goodies – Season 3” improved market share during the quarter and cushioned the impact of continued disruptions in energy supply as witnessed in Q2’22; rising inflation, and the effects of unusually heavy rainfall and flooding on cement demand.

In the Pan-African region, price increases were also implemented (the average price per tonne rose by 12.0% y/y), which offset the substantial volume decline (-7.0% y/y to 2.51Mt).

According to management, volumes declined becausee of disruptions of global supply chains, rising commodity prices, the extended shut down of its Congolese plant due to maintenance, and extended power plant maintenance in its Senegalese operation. Overall, the group’s sales volume declined by 4.3 per cent y/y to 6.59Mt in Q3’22, driving the overall 9M 22 volume down by 6.2 per cent y/y to 20.8Mt.

Haulage and advertising costs pressure EBITDA margin

The Gross margin shrank by 533bps to 56.3 per cent in Q3’22, a seven-quarter low, owing to rapid Cost of sales growth (+26.8% y/y). Growth in Cost of Sales was driven mainly by the surge in the cost of Fuel & Power consumed (+59.4% y/y), which reflects the increased price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

Consequently, the EBITDA margin shrank 1,056bps to 38.6 per cent, the lowest level since Q319. Nonetheless, in management’s efforts to combat the menace of ever-rising energy costs, the company renewed its efforts to ramp up the usage of alternative fuels, co-processing 101,553 tonnes of waste representing a 77 per cent increase over 9M’21.

Elsewhere, the company is also ramping up investment in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to offset AGO usage, having commissioned a power plant at its Okpella plant. Further down the P&L, the group recorded Net finance cost of N44.49 billion, up 220.2 per cent y/y in Q3’22.

The company incurred a significant N31.73 billion foreign exchange loss due in part to the FX crisis impacting imported input components and well as depreciation in some Pan-African currencies i.e. CFA and Ghanaian Cedi, severely eroding the group’s bottom line.

Consequently, Profits Before Tax declined by 42.8 per cent y/y. Despite the decline in tax expense in Q3 22 (-20.2% y/y), Net Income fell by 52.7 per cent y/y.

Lafarge Africa For Lafarge Africa, high Opex dragged on Q3’22 earnings despite low finance costs and pioneer incentives. Lafarge Africa (WAPCO) released its 9M’22 unaudited results as it reported an EPS decline of 38.7 per cent y/y in Q3’22, while 9M’22 EPS grew by 11.2 per cent y/y. Earnings were pressured by surging Selling and Distribution costs despite lowered foreign exchange losses and income tax relief from pioneer status.

When annualised, the achieved EPS is 39.5 per cent below our forecasts and 57.3 per cent below consensus forecasts for FY’22. The market’s reaction to the results has been neutral. Year-to-date, the stock is down 7.1 per cent. The company’s revenue grew by 12.2 per cent y/y in Q3’22 (9M 22: 23.1% y/y).

“When annualised, the achieved revenue is slightly above our FY’22 forecasts (+1.6% variance) owing to higher-than-expected price growth. The quarter saw price increases (the average price per tonne rose by 21.5% y/y), which offset a decline in volumes (-7.6% y/y to 1.25Mt),” the analysts said.

Selling & distribution costs weigh on EBITDA margin

The company’s Gross margin expanded by 653bps to 46.5 per cent in Q3’22 as Cost of sales was flat (+0.03% y/y). The surge in Production variable costs (+7.0% y/y) was driven by the worsening FX situation as it relates to key imported supplies and and sustained hike in energy costs. These were offset by a slump in Production Fixed costs (-28.0% y/y). As a result, Gross Profits were up 30.6% y/y.

However, the 54.5 per cent y/y rise in Operating expenses was sufficient to erode EBITDA margin by 714bps. EBITDA declined by 21.2 per cent y/y in Q3’22. The culprit across the industry at large was the cost of Selling and Distribution, up 69.1 per cent y/y.

The distribution cost component (accounting for 89 per cent of total Selling & Distribution costs) surged by 65.7 per cent as the sustained high price of diesel in Nigeria remained a major headwind.

In addition, Advertising expenses, up 180.1 per cent, contributed to overall EBITDA erosion. While the company remains committed to its sustainability ambitions by utilising affordable clean energy in its operations and optimising its green logistics strategy (recall that the company recently acquired 50 Compressed Natural Gas-powered trucks), it would seem there are sustained disruptions in its gas supply.

This has forced the company to be more reliant on diesel for distribution than it earlier planned.

Last line

“Lafarge Africa’s revenue performance in 9M’22 was above our expectations (+9.8% variance) when annualised. While its achieved volume output was below our FY’22 forecast by 10.7 per cent when annualised, given its focus on capacity utilisation, we note that the company, like its peers, was able to take advantage of elevated prices.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...