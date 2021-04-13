Cement investor’s shares slide as local rivals fare better

Nigerian investment climate has manifested in the declining shares of a leading foreign investor in the cement sector, Lafarge Africa. In the past one year, local players in the cement sector have recorded reasonable profit while Lafarge managed to scrap together a yearly income of less than N30 billion.

Acording to its financial statement for the period January to June 2020, the company made a total comprehensive income of N21.6 billion.

In 2019, the firm made N17.4 billion in three months from March to June 2019. The pattern of poor perfomance has persisted over the years as the economy presents very unfavourable operational leverage to the French multinational. In 2018, the firm recorded a loss of N1.9 billion in nine months ending September, down from a profit of N15.3 billion generated during the same period of 2017. The latest report from the Nigerian Stock Exchange reinforces the struggle the investor has been having in the market.

Our correspondent learnt that the Industrial Index of the NSE that captures the performance of the industrial sector lost 12.39 index points in the first trading week in the month of April. Lafarge and BUA cement contributed to the losses that led to a negative industrial index, owing to the decrease in their share prices.

While BUA share price was reportedly down by 1.09 per cent to close at N27, Lafarge-WAPCO decreased by a whopping 3.00 per cent to close at N21. While Lafarge, which owns stakes in WAPCO, Ashaka Cement and UNICEM struggles, the data suggest that its Nigerian rivals, BUA and Dangote Cement fare better.

BUA, for instance, reported a total profit after tax of N72.3 billion for 2020. In 2019, the firm made N60.6 billion profit. Dangote, another contemporary, made N352.6 billion for 2020 and in 2019, recorded N261.3 billion in profit.

Explaining the edge Dangote Cement has over Lafarge and other foreign rivals in the cement sector, Ecobank, in a 2011 analysis, noted that even though Dangote Cement’s multinational rivals had far larger revenue, reflecting the global reach of their operations,

Dangote has a very low debt level. It explained that Dangote Cement’s debt profile, which was just $600 million in 2010, was less than one-thirtieth of Lafarge’s debt burden. It stated: “This has resulted in a low debt-equity ratio considering the capital-intensive nature of cement manufacturing, as well as a strong current ratio, which enables the company to easily service it short-term liabilities.

“In contrast, Lafarge’s high leveraging has led to the company’s debt being downgraded to ‘junk’ status, greatly increasing borrowing costs and forcing it to sell off several key businesses, starting with its gypsum subsidiaries.”

In addition, Dangote Cement’s production capacity is also more concentrated than its competitors, with an average capacity of 1.3 million tonnes per plant, double that of its rivals, making its operations more cost effective. Ecobank concluded.

