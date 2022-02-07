Business

Cement manufacturers pick chairman

Cement Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CMAN) has appointed Mohammed Lawal Bello as its chairman. CMAN is the umbrella body of all cement manufacturers. Bello, a technocrat and businessman, is expected to re-engineer the activities of CMAN to conform to its objectives and goals while making sure the public gets value for its money.

 

Also, he is expected to bring dynamism and focus to the association’s goal and objectives of providing quality  services to cement consumers, while protecting the interest of its members.

 

Bello is a founding member of Skygeoscan, a company involved in using patented thermovision tomography technology to scan for oil, gas and solid minerals.

 

He started his career in 1985 as an engineer with the engineering and technical services department of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and resigned in 1988 to set up his business.

 

He is the founder of the Universal Petroleum Company Limited, Robinson International Inspections Limited, International Diamond Drilling Company Limited.

 

