Business

Cement price hits N4000/50kg, hampers real estate sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Despite the claim that Nigeria is self sufficient in cement manufacturing, the price of the essential building has been rising uncontrollably in recent times even as those in the building sector say the rising cost of cement is escalating the cost of building in the country.

 

According to Olawale Ayilara, a property developer who is building a housing estate in the affluent Lekki district, the cost of the project is expanding rapidly due to the increased price of cement

 

. Sunday Telegraph market watch observed that the 50 kg bag of cement rose by a third, from N2,500 to N3,600 around November last year, he said. “It has a large effect in what the price of building development will be,” said Ayilara, CEO of LandWey Investments, which is building 12,000 homes spread across 14 sites in Lekki.

 

“There is nothing the developers can do,” he said, as he gazed at rows of partially constructed apartments surrounded by wooden scaffolding. Lawmakers last month said the dominance of three large firms was keeping prices high and impeding construction needed to aid the recovery of the country.

 

Dangote Cement, founded by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has 60.6 per cent market share. Lafarge Africa accounts for 21.8 per cent, while BUA Cement has 17.6 per cent. Their dominance stems from a cement import ban that has been in place for most of the last 20 years to develop self sufficiency in cement production. Cement firms raised prices during Nigeria’s 2016 recession to counter low sales volumes, and price have continued to rise.

 

Abdulrahman Ojo, an engineer, is building a mosque in Lagos and, like Ayilara, is struggling to reduce costs. He said he had seen cement costs double in price, from N2, 000 a bag to N4, 000 in recent years.

 

“There should be a price control,” he said, stating that his team uses up to 20 bags a day. Nigeria’s high prices are part of a continentwide trend. Final cement prices in Africa are 183 per cent higher, on average, than world cement prices, the World Bank said in a 2016 report.

 

But Nigeria’s prices are high, even compared to other African countries, according to Joachim MacEbong, a senior analyst at Lagos-based consultancy SBM Intelligence.

 

He said the government could help by providing incentives to cement companies to enter the Nigerian market, echoing similar calls made by lawmakers last month.

 

The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, which oversees the issuance of manufacturing licences, did not respond to a request for comment on calls for the government to ease licensing restrictions.

 

At a building site where a group of men pieced together walls made of concrete blocks held in place by mortar, Ayilara urged the government to intervene.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NNPC makes new appointment, redeploys top management staff

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has made new appointments and redeployments of its top management staff. This was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs Division, Dr Kennie Obateru. According to the corporation, the move is “part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and reposition NNPC […]
Business

FDC predicts 12.8% inflation rate for July

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Forecast Inflation rose for the 10th consecutive month in June   Despite the harvest season, inflationary pressures are likely to persist in the country, and would hit 12.8 per cent in July 2020 from 12. 56 per cent in  the previous month, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.   The analysts made the […]
Business

NSE opens July positive with N61bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the month of July on the upswing. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, and market capitalisation appreciated by 0.47 per cent as some blue chip stocks recorded price appreciations. Market breadth closed negative as BUA Cement Nigeria Plc led 12 gainers as against 22 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica