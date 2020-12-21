News

Cement promo: Dangote beneficiaries recount impacts on businesses

As curtains draw on the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies 2020 Season 2 promo, beneficiaries are still enjoying the euphoria of the impact of the promo on their lives and businesses.

 

The mega promo which had produced over 450 lucky winners across the country, had impacted positively on the businesses of loyal customers and assisted in mitigating effect of COVID-19 pandemic on consumers.

 

A block moulder and cement dealer, who was one of the lucky winners of the just concluded Dangote Cement Promo, Mr. Obinna Udebi, said the N1million star prize won during the promo had been used to expand his cement and block-moulding business. According to Udebi, his business already struggling to survive due to the impact of the global COVID-19 was rescued by Dangote Cement through the just concluded Mega Promo.

 

He disclosed that, prior to the promo, he was only able to buy 300 bags of cement “but with N1 million, I have been able to increase the numbers of my cement stock from 300 to 600 bags.”

 

For Mr. Aminu Bala, another cement dealer, who also won in the promo, said the N1million star prize had transformed him from an ordinary retailer of cement to wholesaler and major dealer of Dangote Cement. Bala stated that the N1million he won during the promo period had transformed his company from a retailer of cement to a wholesaler. “Since I won the prize money, I have stepped up to buy one to two trailer loads of cement, which automatically transform me from retailer to wholesaler of Dangote Cement,” he said.

 

Another excited winner, Mrs. Naomi Chidi used the money for her building project, which she said had suffered setbacks due to lack of fund. “The money came at the right time. With the money, I was able to take the project to lintel level,” she said.

