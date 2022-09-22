News

Cement Promo: Regulators praise Dangote over N1bn gifts to customers

Principal Administrative Officer of National Lottery Regulation Commission, Mr. Afam Ojeh, yesterday, in Sagamu, Ogun State, lauded the initiative of the Management of Dangote Cement for consistently giving back to its teeming customers through its annual promo, where customers are winning huge sums of money and other lofty items. Ojeh, who represented National Lottery Regulatory Commission enjoined the customers to appreciate the gesture of Dangote, as the company, on a yearly basis, give back to its customers and appreciate their patronage through the Promo.

He said: “The Management of Dangote Cement should honestly be appreciated by the customers as the company paid handsomely to the Federal Government to be given permission to conduct the yearly promo.” In the same vein, the representative of Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Susie Onwuka said “This season 3 promo is bigger than Season one and two past promos. I want Dangote to continue to add value to the lives of the consumers of its product. In so doing, the company is also helping to boost economic activities in Nigeria.

 

