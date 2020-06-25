Censors Board destroys uncensored, unclassified movies worth N15m in Plateau

Uncensored and unclassified movies worth over N15 million were on Thursday destroyed in Plateau State by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

New Telegraph learnt that the materials destroyed were seized over the years in the Jos Zonal Office of the board and was the first destruction embarked on in 2020.

The NFVCB Executive Director, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, who led his team to the destruction site at Masta-Ali in Bassa Local Government Area, said that the exercise was aimed at is ridding the state and the nation of the unfortunate large volume of uncensored, unclassified, pirated and pornographic materials.

Adebayo explained that the destruction exercise would serve as a deterrent to perpetrators of the heirnous act adding, “NFVCB has zero tolerance for such uncensored and pirated materials.”

The Director said that the board was totally out to protect the young ones from unsuitable content and also to promote and preserve Nigeria’s ethnic and religious harmony by censoring and classifying video works to ensure that they are in line with our societal norms.

