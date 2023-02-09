Census: Bayelsa to intensify public awareness

The Bayelsa State government has spoken of plans to intensify public awareness for the forthcoming census through radio jingles, printing of posters, banners and flyers to be distributed to all towns and communities spread across the eight local government areas of the state.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, disclosed this yesterday while briefing the heads of local government councils, Chairmen and Secretaries of the census committees set up at the local government area level in Yenagoa, the state capital. The deputy governor further explained that more work was urgently needed to be done in order to create the necessary awareness among the Bayelsa populace concerning the 2023 census exercise. He noted that the state government was ready to do everything necessary for the smooth conduct and success of the population headcount in the state to be conducted by the National Population Commission (NPC).

