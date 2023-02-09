News

Census: Bayelsa to intensify public awareness

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Bayelsa State government has spoken of plans to intensify public awareness for the forthcoming census through radio jingles, printing of posters, banners and flyers to be distributed to all towns and communities spread across the eight local government areas of the state.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, disclosed this yesterday while briefing the heads of local government councils, Chairmen and Secretaries of the census committees set up at the local government area level in Yenagoa, the state capital. The deputy governor further explained that more work was urgently needed to be done in order to create the necessary awareness among the Bayelsa populace concerning the 2023 census exercise. He noted that the state government was ready to do everything necessary for the smooth conduct and success of the population headcount in the state to be conducted by the National Population Commission (NPC).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ground Rent: Court slams N500,000 fine on Delta Revenue Board

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

A High Court in Warri, Delta State, has upturned the exparte order that was obtained by the Delta State Revenue Board against DeWayles International Limited for being unconstitutional. The court also slammed a N500, 000 fine on the state government. The court ruled that the action of the revenue service was unlawful for not giving […]
News

Zelensky accuses Russia of genocide in Ukraine

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the Russian invasion of his country as involving “the torture of the whole nation”. Speaking to CBS News through a translator on Sunday, Zelensky said the people of Ukraine did not want to be subdued by Russia and were being destroyed and exterminated as a result, reports the […]
News

Shasha: Yoruba Welfare Group visits trouble community, preaches peace, unity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

One week after conflict broke out between the Yoruba and the Hausa settlers in the popular Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, a group– Yoruba Welfare Group has visited traditional rulers of the community, including Séríkí Hausa of Ṣhaṣhá with a view to commiserating with them over the unfortunate incident. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica