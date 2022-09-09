Census: FG spends N21bn on enumeration, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that the federal government has spent the sum of N21 billion for the enumeration exercise done by the National Population Commission (NPC) ahead of the 2023 census. Osinbajo made this disclosure yesterday at the Breakfast Meeting with Partners on the 2023 Population and Housing Census. The meeting was organised by the NPC in collaboration with United Nations Population Find (UNFPA) with a theme: “Supporting a Transformational Census Process in Nigeria.’’ Represented by a Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, the Vice President said the government had approved the sum of N198 billion in the 2022 Appropriation Act and had released about 60 per cent of the funds for the exercise. “By 2050, Nigeria is projected to have 400 million people; government must continue to provide quality basic education, nutrition and healthcare for them; improve on security and create more job opportunities for our young people who currently make up more than half of our country’s population.

