News

Census: NPC recruits 2,475 ad hoc staff in Bauchi

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said it has recruited 1,690 facilitators and 785 ad hoc staff that will train the core enumerators and supervisors in each of the local government areas of Bauchi State for this year’s census. The Bauchi State Director of the body Hudu Babale Tilde disclosed yesterday in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph in Bauchi. He noted the commission had embarked on a 10-day training (January 26-February 4) of officials. Tilde added that the training was successful because everything went according to schedule.

He said: “We have a very good and conducive atmosphere in but classes and halls we conducted the training, all the facilities in the two venues comprising tables and chairs and fans were functioning very excellent throughout the training. The director, however, denied the report that the commission did not advertise the date for the training. According to him, they invited only those screened at its headquarters and were also invited for the training through text messages and their email addresses respectively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Governor Abu Sani Bello’s Quest To Fix Strategic Roads For Economic Development.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

“You campaign in poetry, but you govern in prose.” —Mario Cuomo, former Governor of New York When Governor Abu Sani Bello decided to run for office of Governor of Niger State, more than most, he knew that one of the key problems of the state is the deficit in road infrastructure. Niger state after all, […]
News

Kogi Guber : Appeal Court upholds Bello’s election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division yesterday upheld the election of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.   The appellate court, in separate unanimous judgment by five-man panel led by Justice Adamu Jauro, dismissed four appeals that challenged the return of Governor Bello as valid winner of the gubernatorial election that held in the State […]
News

Enugu extends fire safety training workshop to staff, students

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Enugu State Fire Service has announced that it had successfully completed the first phase of the fire safety training workshop for members of staff and students of secondary schools across the state. The State Fire Service also disclosed that it had so far conducted training, and installed fire extinguishers in 18 secondary schools under […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica