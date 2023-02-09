Census: NPC recruits 2,475 ad hoc staff in Bauchi

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said it has recruited 1,690 facilitators and 785 ad hoc staff that will train the core enumerators and supervisors in each of the local government areas of Bauchi State for this year’s census. The Bauchi State Director of the body Hudu Babale Tilde disclosed yesterday in an exclusive interview with New Telegraph in Bauchi. He noted the commission had embarked on a 10-day training (January 26-February 4) of officials. Tilde added that the training was successful because everything went according to schedule.

He said: “We have a very good and conducive atmosphere in but classes and halls we conducted the training, all the facilities in the two venues comprising tables and chairs and fans were functioning very excellent throughout the training. The director, however, denied the report that the commission did not advertise the date for the training. According to him, they invited only those screened at its headquarters and were also invited for the training through text messages and their email addresses respectively.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...