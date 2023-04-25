Census: ‘Only accurate data’ll justify N869bn budget’

The whopping amount of N869 billion or $1.8 billion approved by the Federal Government of Nigeria for the National Population Com- mission (NPC) to conduct the 2023 population and housing census will only be justified if the census achieves correct, truthful and reliable data that are essential for national planning and development.

Moreso, some people, who spoke to New Telegraph over the weekend, have raised concerns that Nigeria, with a land- mass of about 921,000 square kilometres, budgeted N869 billion ($1.8 billion), for the exercise while, according to them, India with a population of about 1.3 billion, and occupies a land mass of about 3.2 million square kilometres, spent about $470 million on its census. Reports have it that the NPC has between 2013 and 2021 spent about N22 billion on all components of the census mapping exercise for the 2023 population and housing census.

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, while con- firming the budget of N869 bil- lion ($1.88 billion), said 885,000 persons would be trained to conduct the population and housing census in 773 local governments that have been demarcated with the exception of Abadam Local Government Area in Borno State where he noted that residents were not very receptive to the personnel. Responding to Nigeria’s need for accurate data, the NPC Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, explained that the need to provide the nation with accurate and reliable demographic data for policy formulation and planning for sustainable development could not be overstressed.

This view was also corroborated by a former Consultant on Census Organisation to the NPC, Prof. Ja- cob Olorunfemi, during an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend. He noted that Nigeria’s population was estimated at about 216 mil- lion, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), adding that if Nigeria continues in its current population growth rate, it may have a 100 per cent increase in its population by 2050, reaching up to 400 million people, according to statistical projections. He noted that Nigeria had not had a census for the past 16 years, whereas the United Nations recommended that population censuses be taken at least every 10 years. He noted that the UN recommendations also covered census topics to be collected, official definitions, classifications and other useful information to coordinate international practices.

According to him, Nigeria is ex- pected to conduct its sixth population and housing enumeration exer- cise in May 2023, which will be the fifth since it gained independence from its British colonial masters. Findings showed that even be- fore the amalgamation of the colonies that became Nigeria in 1914, the British colonialists adopted a decennial system of enumeration, and conducted censuses in 1866, 1871, 1881, 1891, and 1901.

The exercise allowed them to have an idea of population figures, projected tax revenues, and development plans. However, the system was dis- rupted by the Second World War, and Nigeria’s first census as a political entity took place in 1952/53. Since then, opinions are that irregular censuses have been con- ducted in 1962, 1962/63; 1973 under the military government of General Yakubu Gowon; 1991 under General Ibrahim Babangida, and 2006 during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, which put Nigeria’s population at about 140 million. The upcoming census will be the first in 17 years after the 2006 exercise.

Prof Olorunfemi, who recently retired as a lecturer but was formerly with the Geography Department, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ilorin, Kwara State, called for accountability on the spending of Nigeria’s 2023 census fund. While appealing for cooperation among Nigerians, including the NPC officials, such as enumerators, field coordinators, facilitators and technical team, he also pleaded with security agencies and the FG to ensure adequate security for the exercise to be successful.

He said it would be necessary for all the items in a comprehensive census, such as name, sex, age, religion, tribe, place of origin, state of residence, occupation, and other necessary information, to be included in the planned census for holistic data and national planning. Prof Olorunfem said: “There is no amount of money that we could spend to collect a reliable, accurate and accept- able census of the figure, in terms of the number of people we are in this country, where we are from, state of residence and more important a place of birth, no matter the amount of money spent, once you are able to achieve that major goal of knowing how many we are, it is worth the money.

There must be accountability. “The most important part of it is that we must cooperate with the NPC. I am aware that they have put in place all necessary arrangements to make sure that the census is practically carried out. As citizens, we must cooperate with NPC. Whoever that is recruited must be ready to sacrifice time and all efforts. “All hands must be on deck. No stone must be left unturned to achieve this major objective of knowing how many we are and where we are located. The only way to justify that is also to have accurate results.