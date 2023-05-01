Census Rescheduled, Not Postponed –NPC

The National Population Commission (NPC) has clarified that the Federal Government did not postpone the May 3-7 population and housing census but only rescheduled the exercise. The Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, who announced the postponement on Saturday, said the incoming administration would determine the new date for the census.

But addressing a news conference in Abuja yesterday, the NPC’s Director of Public Affairs Isiaka Yahaya said organising a census requires adequate planning. Yahaya rejected the insinuations that the government decided to postpone the exercise because the Commission was not adequately prepared, or that there was no money for it.

The NPC said: “The census was not postponed but rescheduled, because the preparations for the exercise had begun already. “Some are having the misconception that the census was postponed due to the Commission’s lack of preparations. “I want to let Nigerians know that we are prepared and we have done everything that we need to do to deliver this census starting from the enumeration/demarcation, first and second pre-test and the trial census.

So the issue of our preparedness is out of it. “The Federal Government is responsible for funding the census and they have lived up to expectations in financing all the preparations.” It added: “If not for the rescheduling of the gubernatorial election, the census would have been held because we felt after the initial fate, the postelections healing would be set in which would have allowed the smooth conduct of the census.

“Technically, we are ready as we have the enumeration area information of all the 774 local governments.

“We have used various methods to collect the data on all the houses, including places where there is insecurity, and we are ready to go into those places to conduct the census.”

Yahaya said: “The government might have thought that the conduct of the census is a process. I

f the nation uses the data for planning then it has to be done well. If the census is conducted by one government and another government will have the responsibility of utilising it, it won’t be a smooth synergy and transition.

“Fixing the census after the election, we felt the healing process that we hoped after the election everyone must have accepted the fate.

But the rescheduling of the governorship election limited the period available for this healing process to happen. The government in its discretion must have felt it necessary to carry out the census after the inauguration of the new administration and after nerves have been calmed.”

Census Manager Inuwa Jalingo said the NPC has data on Nigeria’s geospatial information which other government agencies are already using, to carry out their own activities.

He stated that the Commission has over 400,000 tablets to be used for the census exercise, which, he said, have been distributed to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branches across the country ready to be deployed on census days.

He stated that the Commission would embark on periodic training of facilitators already engaged in the exercise.