Census: Soludo Mobilises Citizens For Effective Participation

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has inaugurated the Security, Logistics and Publicity Committees for the 2023 population and housing census, billed to hold in May.

The governor, while inaugurating the state and local government level of the Committees yesterday at the Government House in Awka, the state capital, however, charged members to ensure adequate mobilisation of the citizens so as to promote the success of the exercise.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Govern-ment (SSG), Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, stressed that there was the need for wider sensitisation of the citizens through appropriate channels of communication.

He, therefore, urged the media, religious institutions and other stakeholders to dwell more on the exercise through awareness creation, saying that security and logistics were imperative to the success of the programme, even as the governor further explained that the security personnel must be adequately engaged at the grassroots.

FEC approves N3bn, $7.4m for upgrade of power transmission

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N3 billion for procurements geared towards upgrades of the transmission system to the national grid for supply of sufficient power to the nation. The dollar components for the six projects approved for the same purpose by the Council stood at $7.4 million. This was […]
FG might revisit amended NBC code, says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday said the Federal Government might be forced to revisit the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) amendment of the broadcasting code. Osinbajo said this during a session with the vice-president of Facebook’s Policy and Communication, Nick Clegg. The code, which has stirred a lot of controversy, seeks to regulate content exclusivity, enforce content […]
Registration: Kalu urges Ndigbo, Nigerians to join APC

Senate Chief Whip and Abia North Senator, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged Ndigbo and Nigerians in general, to take advantage of the ongoing membership registration and revalidation exercise of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to join the party. Kalu, in a verified Facebook post, affirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari has performed well despite […]

