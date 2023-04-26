Census: Soludo Mobilises Citizens For Effective Participation

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has inaugurated the Security, Logistics and Publicity Committees for the 2023 population and housing census, billed to hold in May.

The governor, while inaugurating the state and local government level of the Committees yesterday at the Government House in Awka, the state capital, however, charged members to ensure adequate mobilisation of the citizens so as to promote the success of the exercise.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Govern-ment (SSG), Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, stressed that there was the need for wider sensitisation of the citizens through appropriate channels of communication.

He, therefore, urged the media, religious institutions and other stakeholders to dwell more on the exercise through awareness creation, saying that security and logistics were imperative to the success of the programme, even as the governor further explained that the security personnel must be adequately engaged at the grassroots.