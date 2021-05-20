Census: Ugwuanyi canvasses proper representation for Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has called for synergy and strategic partnership between the state government and the National Population Commission (NPC) towards ensuring that all population-related rights and privileges are accorded to the state in future census exercises. Ugwuanyi, who made the call when he received a delegation from the Commission, led by its Chairman, Nasir Isa Kwarra, at the Government House in Enugu, the state capital, noted that the published population figures of Enugu State in the 2006 census, which stood at 3, 267,837, was “a gross under- representation of our population size.”

The governor, therefore, added: “We do hope that with improved technology and methodology our people will be completely counted in the forthcoming census.” The leadership of the Commission was in Enugu to support, create awareness and inspire stakeholders’ consensus on the ongoing Phase 14 of the Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) in the 84 local government areas, spanning 35 states of the Federation, preparatory to the next National Population and Housing Census, in which two local government areas in Enugu State (Awgu and Oji-River) have been listed for the exercise.

Governor Ugwuanyi further acknowledged that 14 LGAs in the state had been successfully demarcated, expressing confidence that the outstanding three council areas, Enugu North, Igbo-Eze South and Igbo-Eze North, would also be demarcated in the remaining phases.

