Central African Republic adopts Bitcoin as legal tender

The Central African Republic (CAR) has adopted Bitcoin as legal tender, making it the first country in Africa to embrace the digital currency and the second globally, after El Salvador. Chief of staff to President Faustin Archange Touadera, Obed Namsio, who announced this in a statement yesterday, confirmed that the President had signed a bill into law to make Bitcoin a legal tender alongside the CFA franc. Namsio said lawmakers had unanimously passed the bill, which would make the cryptocurrency legal tender in the country. Calixte Nganongo, minister of finance and budget, and Gourna Zacko, minister of digital economy, postal services, and telecommunications, initiated and introduced the legislation establishing the legal framework for cryptocurrency regulation in Central African Republic, as well as Bitcoin as an official currency.

“This move places the Central African Republic on the map of the world’s boldest and most visionary countries,” Namsio said. Last week, Herve Ndoba, finance minister, told Bloomberg that there’s a common narrative that sub-Saharan African countries are often one step behind when it comes to adapting to new technology. “This time, we can actually say that our country is one step ahead,” Ndoba was quoted as saying. While most countries, such as Nigeria, have banned or restricted the use of cryptocurrencies, citing money laundering and terrorism risks, a few nations have adopted them as legal tender. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in October launched its digital currency-the eNaira, thus becoming the first on the continent to unveil a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

