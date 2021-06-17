Business

Central bankers play down concerns over digital currency risks

Central bankers are trying to play down concerns that their efforts to develop digital currencies will take business away from the financial industry, Bloomberg reported yesterday. It stated that Benoit Coeure, the head of the Bank for International Settlement (BIS) Innovation Hub, which was expanded to Stockholm on Wednesday, said commercial lenders should look at central bank digital money “as an opportunity that will enable them to offer new services to their customers as part of a broader set of new technologies.”

Monetary authorities from Sweden to China are working on their own digital currencies as the dwindling use of notes and coins threatens to upend traditional payment methods. Meanwhile, the emergence of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin has added to pressure on central banks to ensure they have a viable alternative before unregulated payment forms take over.

The news agency, however, notes that the prospect of a digital currency controlled by central banks has some corners of the commercial banking world worried, amid concerns they’ll lose control of customer flows. Fitch Ratings recently warned that the widespread adoption of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) could disrupt financial systems if not properly managed. Risks include the sudden flow of funds into CBDC and out of bank deposits.

