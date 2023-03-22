Business

‘Central banks’ Covid-19 induced asset purchases eased financial conditions’

Large scale asset purchases by central banks in response to Covid-19 were broadly successful in addressing disruptions in monetary policy transmission and providing additional stimulus, according to a report released over the weekend by the Committee on the Global Financial System (CGFS). In the report, the CGFS – a central bank forum for assessing risks to financial stability, hosted by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) – examined the experience of central banks in many small open and emerging market economies that conducted asset purchases for the first time during the Covid-19 crisis as well as in large advanced economies that expanded or reintroduced purchases.

The report said that the impact of asset purchases and relative importance of various transmission channels differed across time and economies, adding that the liquidity channel, whereby purchases improved financial market liquidity, was particularly important during the early weeks of the Covid-19 crisis, when markets were stressed. “The signalling channel, whereby purchases foreshadowed the future stance of monetary policy, was less important than the portfolio rebalancing channel, through which purchases altered the duration and credit risk in private investors’ portfolios.

The signalling channel contributed more to the easing of financial conditions in countries where policy rates were near the effective lower bound,” the report stated. The report also noted that in most countries, a strong economic rebound and surge in inflation prompted central banks to stop asset purchases within a year or two and to start raising policy rates. It added that the relatively short time span of the purchases thereby reduced the risk of unintended side effects. Commenting on the report, Chair of the CGFS, Philip Lowe, said: “The experience of a broad range of central banks demonstrates that asset purchases were helpful in reducing financing costs for households, firms and governments and limiting the economic fallout from the health crisis.”

