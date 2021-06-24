Business

Central banks intensify criticism of cryptocurrencies

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the global body for central banks, has stepped up its criticism of cryptocurrencies, describing them as “speculative assets rather than money.” In a report published yesterday ahead of the full release of its Annual Economic Report on June 29, BIS argued that cryptocurrencies were used in many cases to facilitate financial crimes such as money laundering and ransomware attacks.

It stated that “bitcoin in particular has a few redeeming public interest attributes when also considering its wasteful energy footprint.” The report also dismissed stablecoins — which are designed to be less volatile than other crypto assets by being backed by fiat currencies — as an “appendage” to traditional money. According to the report, stablecoins are an “attempt to import credibility,” and are “only as good as the governance behind the promise of the backing.” It also said that the coins threaten to “fragment the liquidity of the monetary system.”

The report comes less than two weeks after the BIS’ Basel Committee indicated the risk level it assigned to crypto assets by proposing that banks with exposure to them should set aside capital to cover any losses. In addition, to cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, the report also highlights big tech as part of the threat to mainstream financial services. BIS analysed the three threats against the backdrop of growing interest in Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which have drawn the interest of most central banks around the world.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Varsity, New Horizons commission empowerment centre

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Anchor University has partnered with the world’s largest IT training organisation, New Horizons, to commission a new ultra-tech ICT and e-business centre.   Speaking during the commissioning in Lagos, the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Afolayan, said that the university was passionate about raising exceptionally competent graduates, who are conscientious global players in their different field […]
Business

Ethiopian Airlines joins African vaccine passport

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ethiopian Airlines has partnered with the African Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (Africa CDC) for the implementation of the African Union Trusted Travel Pass to make continental travel easier and safer amidst the COVID -19 pandemic. Africa CDC has mobilised a broad multi-stakeholder public private partnership with the help of its strategic partners, the […]
Business

Firm to scale up nation’s MSMEs to profitability

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In a bid to bring succour to the country’s Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs), the management of Excite Enterprise, a fully digital business development and enterprise solutions provider, has reiterated its readiness to solve problems MSMEs are facing in the country, particularly in the area of funding and other logistics. In order to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica