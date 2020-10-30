Business

Central banks sell gold first time in 10 years

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Central banks have become gold sellers for the first time since 2010 as some producing nations exploited near-record prices to soften the blow from the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported yesterday. Net sales totaled 12.1 tons of bullion in the third quarter, compared with purchases of 141.9 tons a year earlier, according to a report by the World Gold Council (WGC). Selling was driven by Uzbekistan and Turkey, while Russia’s central bank posted its first quarterly sale in 13 years, the WGC said.

While inflows into exchange-traded funds have driven gold’s advance in 2020, buying by central banks has helped underpin bullion in recent years. Citigroup Inc. last month predicted that central bank demand would rebound in 2021, after slowing this year from near-record purchases in both 2018 and 2019. “It’s not surprising that in the circumstances banks might look to their gold reserves,” said Louise Street, lead analyst at the WGC.

“Virtually all of the selling is from banks who buy from domestic sources taking advantage of the high gold price at a time when they are fiscally stretched.” The central banks of Turkey and Uzbekistan sold 22.3 tons and 34.9 tons of gold, respectively, in the third quarter, the WGC said. Uzbekistan has been diversifying international reserves away from gold as the central Asian nation unwinds decades of isolation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Naira gains as speculators panic, offload dollars

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Rebound Naira appreciated to N465/$1 on parallel   market yesterday   The naira has rebounded on the parallel market as the announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last Thursday, that it was set to resume dollar sales to licensed Bureaux De Change (BDCs) seems to have spooked currency speculators, who are now selling off […]
Business

Lender unveils upgraded Mobile App for seamless transactions

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has upgraded its mobile app by introducing exciting features to enable seamless transactions for its customers. In a press release, the lender said: “The one-stop mobile app tagged Super App, consists of the entire range of the Stanbic IBTC Group products such as My Bank, […]
Business

Group life: Edo, Kaduna, Lagos favour workers

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

MISSING About 2.5 million civil servants are missing out the benefits of Group Life Insurance cover     O ut of the 36 states across the country, three and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are the only ones with valid Group Life insurance cover for workers.     The three states and the FCT have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: