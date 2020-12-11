Business

Central banks split on role of private sector in payments

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Over half of central banks expect countries to work with the private sector in building and running payments systems, a survey by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF), a central banking and economic policy forum, shows.

Yet three-quarters of the banks said it was the state’s job to govern such systems rather than ceding control to the private sector, the survey of 20 central banks and regulators in advanced and developing economies showed.

Reuters quoted Bhavin Patel, OMFIF’s head of financial technology, or fintech, as saying “it’s up to the central banks to balance how they approach collaboration – whether it’s setting joint projects together …

or if it’s more just making sure that what comes to the market is properly regulated.” Demand for quicker, cheaper and more efficient payments is growing, and the trend has accelerated during the shift away from cash under coronavirus lockdowns. Some private projects, such as the Diem cryptocurrency backed by Facebook, hope to build their own payment networks.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NEM records 31.3% gross premium increase

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

S ustaining its leading role in the nation’s underwriting sector, NEM Insurance Plc has grown its annual gross premium income by 31.3 per cent from N15. 04 billion in 2018 to N19. 8 billion in 2019. Giving the breakdown at the company’s 50th Annual General Meeting, the Chairman, Dr. Fidelis Ayebae, said the company’s performance […]
Business

COVID-19 presents investment opportunities in real estate

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi reports

Despite the devastating impact of COVID-19 on all sectors of the economy, experts believe it is not over for real estate, even as they reel out silver linings for investment. Dayo Ayeyemi reports   To conservative individuals, this is not the best time for real estate investment due to COVID-19 crisis, which, within the space […]
Business

Bankruptcy: Why airlines can’t slash cost to preserve jobs – IATA

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) presented new analysis showing that the airline industry cannot slash costs sufficiently to neutralize severe cash burn to avoid bankruptcies and preserve jobs in 2021. IATA reiterated its call for government relief measures to sustain airlines financially and avoid massive employment terminations. IATA also called for pre-flight COVID-19 testing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: