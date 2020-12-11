Central banks split on role of private sector in payments

Over half of central banks expect countries to work with the private sector in building and running payments systems, a survey by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF), a central banking and economic policy forum, shows.

Yet three-quarters of the banks said it was the state’s job to govern such systems rather than ceding control to the private sector, the survey of 20 central banks and regulators in advanced and developing economies showed.

Reuters quoted Bhavin Patel, OMFIF’s head of financial technology, or fintech, as saying “it’s up to the central banks to balance how they approach collaboration – whether it’s setting joint projects together …

or if it’s more just making sure that what comes to the market is properly regulated.” Demand for quicker, cheaper and more efficient payments is growing, and the trend has accelerated during the shift away from cash under coronavirus lockdowns. Some private projects, such as the Diem cryptocurrency backed by Facebook, hope to build their own payment networks.

