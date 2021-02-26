News

Central youth group to politicians: Watch your utterances

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Concerned Nigerians under the aegis of North Central Youth for Good Governance, have appealed to political, traditional and religious leaders in the country, to be circumspect in their utterances on sensitive issues, in order not to overheat the polity.
According to the youth group, all hands must, of necessity, be on deck at a time like this, with a view to dousing the rising tension across the country, occasioned by insecurity, ethnic clashes and other challenges threatening national peace and cohesion.
Specifically, the group lamented the seeming war of words between the governors of Bauchi and Benue states, Senator Bala Mohammed, and Mr. Samuel Ortom, respectively, saying same was unnecessary.
Recall that Senator Mohammed had offered his perspective on the activities of herdsmen across the country, which had attracted reactions from many, including  Ortom.
Notwithstanding, the Bauchi governor had explained that his position was only “figurative”, even as he insisted that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), allowed for citizens to live in any part of the country.
Weighing-in on the development, the North Central group defended Mohammed, saying the Bauchi State governor was a known patriot, whose interest remained the sustainability of the nation’s unity and corporate existence.
In a statement by their convener and Chairman, Sani Abdulsalam, the youths assured Ortom that his Bauchi counterpart was not a man associated with violence, hence will not contemplate hurting him.
To buttress their position that Mohammed remained one of the detribalised Nigerians,  they drew attention to the fact that sometime in 2010, the former FCT Minister rooted for the emergence of then Vice President Goodluck Jonathan as Acting President, through the instrumentality of the “doctrine of necessity”.
“We know of fact that Governor Mohammed is a patriotic Nigerian who has over the years demonstrated his loyalty, dedication and commitment to Nigeria’s unity, peace and progress.
“As a Northerner and a member of an opposition party in 2010, he rooted for the then Vice-President Goodluck Jonathan, a Southerner, to be made Nigeria’s acting President through the ‘Doctrine of Necessity’ he raised on the floor of the Senate as the then President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was incapacitated. We believe this is a strong demonstration of nationalism at play.
“It then baffles us to hear Governor Ortom call such a person a terrorist.”
Consequently, the group “called on President Muhammadu Buhari and all security agencies in Nigeria to investigate this serious allegation”.

