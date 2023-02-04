Centre asks PDP to apologise to Obi over alleged merger talks

A public policy think tank, the Neo Africana Centre, has expressed displeasure over the news making the rounds that some Presidential Candidates in the February 25 polls are in merger talks with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with a view to withdrawing from the race in favour of the PDP Presidential Candidate. The Centre said in a statement that while it has always sneered at such insinuations, it was deeply alarmed when Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, “was touted as one of those considering withdrawing from the race for Atiku Abubakar of the PDP.”

The Centre said that it views “such an unholy rumour with utmost disgust and calls on Nigerians to shun desperate politicians, who want to ride on the back of falsehood to score a cheap political point.” It also said that it is convinced that “nation-wreckers are trying to hide under the veneer of politics to unleash anarchy and confusion on the system,” and urged the electorate to be vigilant and shun “desperate campaigners and their antics.” In a statement by its Director of Public Affairs, Jenkins Udu, the Centre wondered why “anybody who wants genuine change in the country will sidestep issues of national impor tance and dwell instead on rumors and falsehood. “As a body interested in issues of democracy, public policy and good governance, we find such an unfounded rumor distracting and mischievous.

It aims at diverting attention from the germane issues that should form the fulcrum of the campaigns and dwells instead on inanities and rumour-mongering. This is an act of desperation which should be shunned by well-meaning Nigerians. “We would have indulged the fancies and fantasies of the desperate campaigners if they had chosen to use in vain the names of the presidential candidates that cannot be taken too seriously in the race. But to insinuate that a frontline presidential candidate like Peter Obi is

