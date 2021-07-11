Centre calls for immediate arrest, prosecution of ex-minister, Adeosun

The Centre for Social Justice Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of former Minister of Finace, Kemi Adeosun for forgery.

The centre, in a statement by its Executive Director, Kolawole Johnson, said Adeosun forged her way into a very sensitive position.

According to Johnson, Adeosun should face the wrath of the law just like ex-South Africa president Jacob Zuma who is currently languishing in prison for contempt of court.

The centre, however, urged all well meaning Nigerians to rise up as statesmen and protect the institutions that have made us who we are as a nation especially the judiciary to avoid these kind of embarrassing judgements.

It, therefore, issued a 48 hrs ultimatum for Adeosun to be arrested to face prosecution for a crime she has already admitted to have committed to avoid a mass action of Nigerians against the judicial system of this country.

Read full statement below:

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency received the news of the fictitious judgement that freed Mrs Kemi Adeosun, ex- Finance Minister in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari with mixed feelings.

It will be recalled that in 2018 Kemi Adeosun was accused of forging her NYSC certificate and that led to her resignation as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Before her resignation she had admitted forging the NYSC certificate that she was using and had no moral ground to continue in public office which led to her resignation. She was subsequently sneaked out of the country to avoid been arrested by security agencies which irked the anger of many Nigerians till date.

Recently Nigerians had begin to see the hands of the conspirators that sneaked her out of the country to avoid arrest rearing it’s head again. Kemi Adeosun appeared from the blues and was seen launching a foundation in Nigeria. As if that was not enough, few days ago Nigerians woke up to the rude shock of a court judgement vindicating her complicity in the forgery and possession of fake NYSC certificate days after her showmanship in Lagos.

All these took place in connivance with her conspirators in high places who are bent on soiling the reputation of the NYSC as a scheme, re-write our status as regards to Nigerian citizenship and the rule of law as applicable to all citizens of the country.

It’s quite appalling to realize that someone who had forged her way into a very sensitive position as Minister of Finance of the Federal Republic could be treated with levity instead of persecuting her to establish our sovereignty and show the world that we are a country guided by the rule of law.

CESJET wishes to draw the attention of Kemi and her handlers to the recent happenings in neighboring South Africa where a former President is currently languishing in prison for contempt of court. Kemi’s status doesn’t in any way equate to the office which Comrade Jacob Zuma once held in that country and could be tried yet our own cannot be made to account for her acts and deeds. This is a shame on all Nigerians.

The Director General of the State Security Service and the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police Force should immediately put her into custody to obtain her statement and trial before a court of law.

We wonder how a court could delve into the said judgement that vindicated someone who has confessed to forgery just to set a negative precedence and the bastardization of our judicial system. Especially in an incidence that has been well thought out to humiliate the people of Nigeria that have been hurt by her actions.

Her comments after the fictitious judgement expose her stubborn tenacity towards the crime she admitted to have commited and hence has the audacity to maneaover our judicial system with a glaring bizarre.

The pain of Nigerians occasioned by Kemi Adeosun who was clearly not qualified to manage our economy but yet forged her way into such an enormous position cannot be ignored. This is why the Board of CESJET join other men of good conscience to call for her immediate arrest and persecution for forgery, a crime she has already confessed to in order to appease the conscience of the good people of Nigeria for the pain they have been subjected to by her actions.

We call on well meaning Nigerians and Patriots to rise up as statesmen and protect the institutions that have made us who we are as a nation especially the judiciary to avoid these kind of embarrassing judgements emanating from our judicial system which are ridiculing the Nigeria judicial system before the international community.

We therefore give a Grace of 48 hrs for Kemi Adeosun to be arrested to face prosecution for a crime she has already admitted to have commit to avoid a mass action of Nigerians against the judicial system of this country or Mrs Kemi Adeosun should honorably surrender herself to the law enforcement authorities and ace prosecution.

Thank you

Like this: Like Loading...