Centre commends Nigeria’s progress on peace despite threats

….dismisses fake report on nation’s terrorism index

The Centre for International and Strategic Studies (CISS) has applauded Nigeria’s progress in terms of peace as reflected on the Global Peace Index.

The centre also dismissed reports which ranked Nigeria as one of the most terrorised countries in the world.

Based on this year’s rating by the Institute for Economics and Peace, Nigeria climbed one spot to 147 ahead of some supposed peaceful nations like Russia, Ukraine and Turkey.

And according to CISS, this is a welcomed development that must be commended despite the barrage of challenges confronting the country.

The centre made this known in a report unveiled by its Programme Officer Dr. Jude Okunebo at Top Rank Hotel, Abuja on Wednesday.

In attendance were renowned scholars, Professor Ahmed Danfulani, Dr. Abubakar Gana, Dr. Ifure Ataifure, Brig. Gen Rabe Abubakar and Prof. Peter Maidoki of the University of Abuja as well as presidents and heads of various non-governmental organisations and civil society groups.

Contrary to speculations, the centre said that Nigeria is not ranked third in the Global Terrorism Index, as this year’s ranking is yet to be released.

While reviewing the report, Dr. Okunebo said the fact that the country wasn’t classified amongst the top five least peaceful and top five ongoing conflict domains in the world negate the supposition that it was among the most terrorised.

Okunebo said President Muhammadu Buhari’s uncompromising stance, commitment and dedication turned the table around for the country.

He also noted that the president’s emergence birthed an all-new approach that has rubbed off on the troops and their counter-terrorism operations.

“Nigeria, as a sovereign state, has witnessed several plethora of challenges emanating from her internal political environment. The country has been under siege for some years mainly due to militancy, and the act of terrorism perpetrated by some individuals against the state. However, the most severe security challenges witnessed in Nigeria between 2001-2019 include; Niger Delta crises, kidnapping, armed banditry, cattle rustling, Boko Haram crises and the Farmers –Herders conflict,” the report said in part.

“The Government began to out in measures towards addressing the various internal security threats in the country from 2016. Between 2016 and 2019, substantial progress was made in the management of the internal security crisis in Nigeria with the involvement of the Nigerian Army in internal security operations.

” The Nigerian Army has also been credited to have liberated communities in North-East Nigeria that were hitherto under the control of the Boko Haram insurgents. Five of the six northeastern states have been fully liberated, but for Borno State still experiencing pockets of Boko Haram activities, which have mainly been attributed to the lack of cooperation by the political authorities in the state with the Nigerian Military. The Nigerian Army has launched over 40 different operations and exercises in the last five years to contain various security challenges across the country”.

The CISS report, however, surmised that the current administration has lived up to expectations in ensuring that the issues of security take centre stage.

It disclosed that involvement and commitment of the Nigerian Army in addressing the various security challenges cannot be overemphasized.

“A careful look at the Global indexes for countries experiencing forms of conflict; Nigeria was not listed amongst the top five least peaceful countries and countries undergoing conflict. It this suffices to state that Nigeria has made substantial gains in the fight against terrorism and other forms of criminal activities and these campaigns can be adjudged successful and responsible for peace and tranquillity in Nigeria,” the report stated.

In reaction, Brig.- Gen Rabe Abubakar from the National Defence College applauded the CISS for putting up a report that clarifies the issues of peace and security in Nigeria.

“I am indeed very glad that a very important centre of international repute dismissed the insinuations making the rounds by some individuals and groups both locally and internationally to paint Nigeria as the most terrorised and unpeaceful nations of the world,” he said.

While calling on other organisations to emulate CISS, Brig.- Gen Abubakar, however, assured that the troops are not resting on their oars.

He added, “They are not there sleeping but to ensure the peace and security of lives and properties of citizens. We have no doubt seen some achievements and changes between 2015 and now when General Buratai took over the mantle of leadership of the Nigerian Army as the Chief of Army Staff. This momentum, I believe we are able to sustain. – peace and security despite other challenges”.

Read full report below:

Centre for International and Strategic Studies

Global Peace Index and Research

Abstract:

The efforts of the Nigerian Government towards the restoration of peace and stability in the country cannot be overemphasized. This much has seen the various interventions in the area of securing the lives and properties of Nigerians across the country. This report consequently examined the peace index in Nigeria under certain international laid down criterion in the global peace index. This report concludes that the activities of terrorist and militant groups in Nigeria have been curtailed and this is making Nigeria as one of the peaceful countries by all available parameters.

Introduction:

The Centre for International and Strategic Studies in its systematic analysis of issues on governance as it affects the capacity and commitment of the Government to deliver on its social contract with the people commissioned a research on the critical interventions of the Nigerian Government in addressing the various security threats occasioned by the activities of the Boko Haram group in North-East Nigeria as well as other non-state actors whose activities have caused the death of hundreds of thousands, as well as the displacement of millions of people from their communities.

The research work looked critically as the issues raised with regards to the security situation in Nigeria by some stakeholders labelling Nigeria as one of the most terrorized countries in the world. The research was extensively carried out under two months in the attempt to give a balanced assessment of the security situation in Nigeria and the efforts of the Government in addressing the various security threats in the country.

Global Peace Index:

The average level of global peacefulness in Nigeria has improved slightly. This was the first time that the index improved in the last 15 years. The average country score improved by -0.09 per cent. According to information from the Global Peace Index Nigeria was not classified amongst the top five least peaceful countries in the world. Nigeria was also not classified amongst the top five ongoing conflict domains in the world.

This revelation indeed negates the supposition that Nigeria was amongst the most terrorized countries in the world. This fact was highlighted with the numerous interventions of the Nigerian authorities in the sustenance of peace and tranquillity in Nigeria.

Nigeria in Perspective:

Since 2009, Jama’atu Ahl al-Sunnah li-Da’awati wal-Jihadh, commonly known as Boko Haram, has been engaged in a violent insurgency in northeast Nigeria. Boko Haram’s campaign and state responses to it have led to at least 25,000 civilian deaths, the widespread destruction of property, 2.1 million people displaced, 5.1 million people facing acute food insecurity, the crippling of an already ravaged local economy, and what the United Nations (UN) deemed in 2016 to be the ‘worst humanitarian crisis on the African continent’.

Responses by the Nigerian Government and non-state allied armed groups have focused heavily upon a securitized response to the crisis. These efforts have led to Boko Haram experiencing significant military losses in recent years; they have also resulted in further loss of life among civilians caught up in counter-insurgency operations.

Military losses, a decline in funding and internal divisions have seen Boko Haram abandon its attempt to hold territory and return to the low-cost but deadly guerrilla insurgency of the past, in which civilians once again bear the brunt of the violence. Communities are highly appreciative of the role of security actors in protecting their communities. Seventy-seven per cent of people involved in the research believe the securitized approach has been effective in diminishing Boko Haram. In addition to the military effort, there has been a large-scale humanitarian response from national and international organizations.

The Efforts of Government:

The Nigerian state has witnessed a plethora of security challenges, especially since the enthronement of democracy in 1999. As a leading state in the African continent, available evidence shows that Nigeria has peculiar security challenges which some observers had expected the internal security policies (a component of the National Security Policy of Nigeria) to address.

Thus, several internal security policies formulated by Government appeared impotent to address the above security problems. This is partly because; policymakers appeared to have formulated such policies without considering the dynamic nature of the conflict.

Successive administrations in the county have treated the issue of insecurity with kid gloves, and this was responsible for the upsurge of criminal activities in the country. However, since 2015, there has been a concerted effort towards addressing the security challenges in the country. Worthy of mention is the commitment displayed by the Muhammadu Buhari administration towards ensuring that peace reigns and Nigerians from all walks of life go about their businesses without fear.

The Sacking of Terrorist Hide Out

The security realities of the 21st century backed up by globalization have proven thereof that no country is in reality, safe from all forms of insecurity. At best countries put in place structures in which security threats could be managed and not necessarily blocked from an occurrence.

For Nigeria, security concerns of the last two decades have challenged the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. None of this myriad of challenges has posed a more significant threat in these past years as the illegal and dehumanizing activities of Boko Haram. Just as the Al-Qaida, Taliban, ISIS, Boko Haram gradually increased in ideological and military influence in the North East region of Nigeria. The group exerted their authority and control over some areas of Bornu State, and their activities have since harmed human security and development. The group made the Sambisa forest a reliable defence, training and command centre for their operations as such; it became apparent that the Nigerian Armed forces had to take Sambisa at all cost. Taking Sambisa was not a question of “if” but a question of “how” for the Nigerian Armed forces who faced a daunting task of wrestling the forest from terrorist control. Several factors stood against this task. First was the terrain, (Just like Afghanistan’s grave of Western Forces) a “new” theatre of warfare for a military set-up that had known no war or at least engaged in any full-blown military campaign since the 1967 Civil War.

The military was poorly equipped majorly due to the corruption in the rank and file of the security sector. This ultimately impacted negatively on the morale of the gallant “foot” soldiers, the main executioners of the war against terror in the country. Another problem was the use of citizens caught within enemy lines as human shields by the terror group. This further added to the difficulties.

However, President Buhari on taking over power, understood that successes could only be recorded if the above factors were effectively and efficiently checked. First on his agenda was to bring corrupt security officers and officials to book and also recover looted security funds. He also directed the National Security Adviser to institute a community to investigate weapon procurement since 2007 to check irregularities that lead to the purchasing of sub-standard and unserviceable equipment.

As a trained military thinker, he is actively involved in the policy and strategy thinking in the fight against the terror group. The policy and administrative arms of the military had been accused of being detached from the reality of soldiers on the frontline. Complaints from troops about inadequate supplies of equipment and poor welfare was nullified by the relocation of the military command centre to Maiduguri. This move centralized operations, cut-of bureaucracy, and speed up decision-making.

These initiatives paid off quickly evidenced in the continual retreatment of the Insurgent groups into neighbouring countries and the eventual dislodgement of the group from their strongest position. The superior firepower of troops especially those provided by the Nigeria Airforce caused a large number of the terrorists to flee their hideout in Sambisa Forest towards Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State on the Nigerian/Niger Republic border. President Buhari in a national broadcast announced the success of Operation Lafia Dole occasioned by the capture of the epicentre of Boko Haram operations in the heart of Sambisa forest known as “Camp zero” and other surrounding camps.

Operation Gama Aiki was embarked to clear all remnants of Boko Haram insurgents from the Sambisa Forest. The operation was carried out by Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) comprising of the national air and ground forces of Nigeria, Chad, Cameroun and Niger. According to Colonel Dole, MNJTF troops, during these encounters, neutralized 31 terrorists, seized and destroyed large quantities of equipment as well as a cache of arms and ammunition. Among the equipment captured are one Hilux van mounted with Shilka gun with 97 rounds of 21mm, 14 AK 47 rifles, four rocket-propelled grenade bombs, six mortar bombs, two GPMG rifles, one HK 24 machine guns, one AKM machine gun and eight bandoliers.

Military losses, a decline in funding and internal divisions have seen Boko Haram abandon its attempt to hold territory and return to the low-cost but deadly guerrilla tactics, in which civilians once again bear the brunt of the violence. However, the rise observed in the level of intelligence gathering and efficient and effective inter-agency cooperation has curtailed the guerrilla tactics of the sect to minimal.

The Role of the Army in support of efforts to Enhance National Security:

The role of the Nigerian Army in national security and the attainment of national socio-economic growth was underscored in the words of Nwolise, of the Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan thus: The development of Nigeria’s military power has become urgent today for four reasons: the transformation of 21st-century terrorism into a new genre of warfare, the rising profile of Nigeria in world affairs, the country’s regional leadership position, and Nigeria’s quest for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council.

The scaling up of the counter-insurgency operation by the Nigerian military in north-east Nigeria since May 2015- especially in Borno and parts of Yobe – appears to have dislodged Boko Haram fighters from areas they had ‘captured.

The counter-terrorism operations of the Nigerian military have yielded positive results so far as is evidenced by the drop in the number of terrorism-related deaths in the country. Total deaths from terrorism in Nigeria fell to 1,532 in 2017, a decrease of 16 per cent from the prior year. The decline follows the 63 per cent drop in deaths in Nigeria in the preceding year and a 34 per cent drop in 2019. This highlights the effectiveness of the counter-insurgency operations undertaken in Nigeria and its neighbours, Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

The Nigerian Army has been applauded for its counter-insurgency efforts towards the restoration of peace and security of lives and property in Borno State as well as the entire North East of Nigeria. This feat was achieved through the introduction of innovations in the operational strategies in the prosecution of the war against insurgency and other militant and criminal activities.

The Nigerian Army has also been credited to have liberated communities in North-East Nigeria that were hitherto under the control of the Boko Haram insurgents. Five of the six northeastern states have been fully liberated, but for Borno State still experiencing pockets of Boko Haram activities, which have mainly been attributed to the lack of cooperation by the political authorities in the state with the Nigerian Military.

Internal Security Management:

Nigeria, as a sovereign state, has witnessed several plethora of challenges emanating from her internal political environment. The country has been under siege for some years mainly due to militancy, and the act of terrorism perpetrated by some individuals against the state. However, the most severe security challenges witnessed in Nigeria between 2001-2019 include; Niger Delta crises, kidnapping, armed banditry, cattle rustling, Boko Haram crises and the Farmers –Herders conflict.

The Government began to out in measures towards addressing the various internal security threats in the country from 2016. Between 2016 and 2019, substantial progress was made in the management of the internal security crisis in Nigeria with the involvement of the Nigerian Army in internal security operations.

The Nigerian Army has launched over 40 different operations and exercises in the last five years to contain various security challenges across the country. Some of them include ‘Shirin Harbi’, to combat restiveness in Bauchi and Gombe States; ‘Harbin Kunama’, to tackle cattle rustling and armed banditry in the Dansadau Forest of Zamfara State and environs as well as ‘Crocodile Smile I’, to take on Niger Delta militants crippling Nigeria’s oil installations. In July 2017, Operation ‘Harbin Kunama II’ was put in place in the North West and North Central to deal with cattle rustling, armed banditry and clashes between pastoralists and farmers.

Another one code-named ‘Operation Dokaji’ was launched in the North West and North Central to deal with cattle rustling, armed banditry, and clashes between pastoralists and farmers. Similarly, ‘Operation Egwu Eke’ to fight crimes like cultism, militancy, and kidnapping in Niger Delta states was launched in October 2017.

Operation Karamin Goro’ covering Minna-Birnin Gwari-Pandogari and Minna-Sarkin Pawa general area was launched in January 2018; while another one code-named ‘Operation Ayem Akpatuma’ aimed at tackling banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed militia in Benue, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger states were put in place in February 2018.

Another one code-named ‘Operation Last Hold’ was also put in place for Borno North and Lake Chad Region in April 2018, to clear the Boko Haram terrorists in the Lake Chad region and to ensure the rescue of the remaining hostages of the insurgents while another one called ‘Operation Egwu Eke (aka Python Dance II)’ was launched in August 2018, to check kidnappings, robberies, cultism and of course secessionist agitations in the South East.

Operation 777 against anti-kidnapping, anti-robbery and related criminal activities including the security of Epe and Ogun Waterside in Lagos and Ogun States was launched in October 2018, and in December of the same year, another one called ‘Operation Egwu Eke III’ (Python Dance) aimed to checkmate all forms of violence before, during and after the 2019 elections across the country came into being.

In January 2019, ‘Operation Python Dance III’ was launched in Lagos to tackle violence before, during and after the 2019 general elections and in April of the same year, ‘Operation Harbin Kunama III’ was launched to cover forest areas of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara states, in a bid to end activities of bandits. Later in September 2019, Operation Python Dance I came into being to check the spate of robberies, kidnappings, and cultism in and around Anambra.

In October 2019, an operation tagged, ‘Cat Race’ was launched in Niger State to contain perennial insecurity caused by bandits, cattle rustlers and other criminal elements across the country. ‘Operation Positive Identification’ was also put in place at the same time to fight the fleeing Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in November 2010 the North East, while ‘Operation Atilogwu’, (Operation Dance for Peace) came up in the South East about the same time to address security challenges.

The year 2019 ended with the launching of ‘Operation Rattle Snake’ targeted at selected locations within the North East to “further degrade remnants of the terrorists as well as deny the insurgents safe havens and freedom of action.” Other operations launched during the period in the review included: Operation Long Reach in the North East; Operation Sharan Daji in the North West; Operation Whirl Stroke in the North Central Zones; Exercise Sahel Sanity North West and Operation Ruwan Wuta I, II, and III in the North East.

Conclusion:

The Nigerian Government has indeed lived up to expectations in ensuring that the issues of security take centre stage. The involvement and commitment of the Nigerian Army in addressing the various security challenges cannot be overemphasized. This much was evident in the various operations launched by the Nigerian Army aimed towards addressing the various security threats across the country, and the consequent results speak volume.

Consequently, there has been relative peace and tranquillity in Nigeria, and this is against the insinuation in some quarters that Nigeria is amongst the most terrorized countries in the world. It is indeed a statement of the fact there that cannot be the case in Nigeria with the commitment of the Muhammadu Buhari Administration towards the security of lives and properties.

A careful look at the Global indexes for countries experiencing forms of conflict; Nigeria was not listed amongst the top five least peaceful countries and countries undergoing conflict. It this suffices to state that Nigeria has made substantial gains in the fight against terrorism and other forms of criminal activities and these campaigns can be adjudged successful and responsible for peace and tranquillity in Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...