Centre for Justice berates Muslims Rights concern

Centre for Justice on Religious and Ethnicity in Nigeria has described as false, mischievous, misleading and a deception of the public a statement credited to the Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Ishaq Akintola, concerning the demolition of churches in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. A statement by Rev. Kallamu Musa Ali Dikwa, Director-General of the Centre and made available to newsmen in Kaduna, said Professor Akintola’s assertion that 11 mosques were also demolished with the church in Maiduguri was not true. The Centre said it was in 2009, that mosques belonging to Boko Haram leaders/members were demolished by the Borno State government.

According to Dikwa, “The MURICleader, Prof. Ishaq Akintolaknew withinhimselfthatwhathesaidistotal lies and his so-called claim is total deception to the public.” He noted that Professor Akintola does not have the name of any Mosque or their locations that was demolished by Gov. Babagana Umara Zulum administration as he claimed. He therefore challenged Prof. Ishaq to come out with the names of the mosques and their locations in the National Dailies, saying that is the only way to prove that he knows what he was saying. Dikwa wondered how someone just sat down in a place far away from Borno and concoct lies in order to purportedly protect his religion and deceive others.

