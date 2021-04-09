Centre rallies security agencies against genderbased violence

The Centre for Women’s Health and Information (CEWHIN) has called for synergy among law enforcement agents and units in the nation to effectively and efficiently eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) and others. The call was made yesterday during a oneday high level parley for heads of the Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) on the elimination of VAWG/ SGBV/UNDP Spotlight initiative on project strength put together by CEWHIN in Lagos. The group in conjunction with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Spotlight Initiative on project strength was passionate about getting justice and adequate care for women and girl-child victims of domestic violence.

