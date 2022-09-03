Centre to train students on laboratory equipment maintenance

The Federal Science Equipment Centre (FSEC), Ijanikin, Lagos, under the Federal Ministry of Education, is to train 110 unity schools across the country on repair and maintenance of science laboratory equipment. The Director of the Centre, Mr. Yekini Ismaila made this known at a twoday training workshop organised for staff members of the centre, at the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State. Ismaila said the staff members being trained would later go round all the unity schools, to train the schools on repairs and maintenance of their laboratory equipment. He said the training was graciously approved by the Ministry of Education’s Permanent Secretary, Andrew Adejo and it is termed ‘train the trainer’ with the FG aiming at maintaining its existing science laboratory equipment and cutting cost on buying new ones. He, however, stated that a lot of challenges the centre is facing is what is impeding it from reaching its optimal performance and that the permanent secretary and the Ministry had been briefed on the challenges.
Related Articles
Tinubu: Papa Fasanmi was a true progressive
Papa Ayo Fasanmi’s long sojourn on earth was for the good of all. He walked at the vanguard of all democrats, freedom fighters and believers in true federalism. To have lived to the age of 94 was God’s gift not only to him and his family, but to this nation he loved so deeply. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Onuigbo calls for coordinated action on climate change
The member representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia North and South, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, has called for coordinated action on climate change, saying a nexus exists between COVID-19 and climate change, as both spread across borders, communities and countries without restrictions. According to the lawmaker, both phenomena have caused the global community huge losses, calling for a coordinated […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
‘Calls for cancellation of Sokoto APC primary election mischievous’
Two pressure groups, Concerned Nigerians and Coalition of Sokoto State APC Supporters Group, have dismissed calls for the cancellation of All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primary in the state. They also described those behind the calls as mischief makers, saying they do not have the interest of the state at heart. This was disclosed in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)