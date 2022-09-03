News

Centre to train students on laboratory equipment maintenance

The Federal Science Equipment Centre (FSEC), Ijanikin, Lagos, under the Federal Ministry of Education, is to train 110 unity schools across the country on repair and maintenance of science laboratory equipment. The Director of the Centre, Mr. Yekini Ismaila made this known at a twoday training workshop organised for staff members of the centre, at the Federal Polytechnic, Ede, Osun State. Ismaila said the staff members being trained would later go round all the unity schools, to train the schools on repairs and maintenance of their laboratory equipment. He said the training was graciously approved by the Ministry of Education’s Permanent Secretary, Andrew Adejo and it is termed ‘train the trainer’ with the FG aiming at maintaining its existing science laboratory equipment and cutting cost on buying new ones. He, however, stated that a lot of challenges the centre is facing is what is impeding it from reaching its optimal performance and that the permanent secretary and the Ministry had been briefed on the challenges.

 

