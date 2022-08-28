News Top Stories

Centre unveils bank of expertise, intellectual capital

Lagos based International Graduate School, CIAPS (the Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies) has unveiled a bank of commonwealth expertise and intellectual capital.

The initiative tagged CIAPS Network of Academics and Professionals (CNAP) has been conceived as a commonwealth network of selected academics, certified experts and professionals that interact to share views, opportunities and partnerships based on their expertise and projects.

 

Speaking to journalists at the unveiling of the Network in Lagos at the weekend, Center Director, CIAPS, Prof. Anthony Kila clarified: “To become a CNAP member, you need a PhD or at least 10 years of experience in your sector or industry.

 

Kila also stated that organisations and academics as well professionals interested in joining or working with CNAP can search out more information on CIAPS’ website.

 

As a bank of expertise and intellectual capital, members of the CNAPS network provide insights, geopolitical and sector experience and expertise to public, corporate and other non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in their quest for growth and development.

 

