CentrefaultsNiger Deltaleaders’ ultimatum to FG on national dialogue

A group, under the aegis of the Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development (SCDDD) has faulted the three-month ultimatum issued by Niger Delta region leaders to the Federal Government to convene a national dialogue.
The group’s Executive Director, Ambassador Sani Bala, expressed the condemnation in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday; saying that while the centre aligned with the Niger Delta leaders on the need for the Federal Government to convene a national dialogue, it should not be with a timeline.
He noted: “The Centre is aware that achieving this would neither take time, resources nor consider it unrealistic to propose, nor support any timeline to be given to the Federal Government.”