Centres of excellence: TETFund allocates N12bn takeoff grants to 12 varsities

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has allocated N12 billion to 12 public universities, selected as pioneer TETFund Centres of Excellence (TCoEs) to lead research efforts in various fields with a view to contributing their quota to national development.

The universities, drawn from first, second and third generation universities in the country, with two universities selected per geopolitical zones, were allocated N1 billion as takeoff grant each, totalling N12 billion. They included University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), University of Benin (UNIBEN), University of Ibadan (UI), University of Maiduguri (UNIMAD), Bayero University, Kano (BUK), Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Akwa, University of Uyo (UNIUYO), Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, University of Jos (UNIJOS) , University of Lagos (UNILAG), Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) and Uthman Danfodio University, Sokoto.

TETFund Executive Secretary, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, who presented the allocation letters to vicechancellors of the universities at the inauguration of the centres yesterday in Abuja, noted that the allocation covered a period of five years, during which the centres were expected to embark on problem-solving researches to enhance national development. According to him, University of Abuja was expected to blaze the trail as centre of excellence in public governance and leadership, University of Jos and Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, were expected to churn out research in food security, while University of Maiduguri would focus on arid zone research and development and Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, to concentrate on urology and nephrology.

Bayero University, Kano, on the other hand would focus on renewable energy, Michael Okpara University to focus on root crop research and development,Nnamdi Azikiwe University to dwell on agricultural and engineering translational studies. Others were University of Benin, aquaculture and food technology, University of Uyo, in computational intelligence, University of Ibadan, in multi-disciplinary studies and University of Lagos in biodiversity conservation and ecosystem management

