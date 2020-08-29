Century Group partners GPI, Lagos State to host health, safety, environment summit

Organisers of Health, Safety & Environment Summit, have said that the second edition summit, which will hold virtually this September, aims to enlighten people on revenue generating and employment opportunities in HSE practice.

This is in is line with the United Nations SDG 13 goal on climate change and ending plastic and other forms of waste, the organisers stated in a statement announcing the event.

The Summit, organised by Century Group in collaboration with Global Performance Index (GPI) partners with The Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Lagos State Ministry of Health and Combined Training Solutions (CTS), will hold on Friday, September 4, 2020.

“The Health, Safety & Environment Summit will bring together professionals in various fields across the continent and beyond to explore innovative ways to combat climate change and highlight the benefits that can accrue from recycling waste in Africa.

“This year’s summit will have panelists and delegates from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Federal Ministry of Health, Recyclers Association of Nigeria to emphasise the need to curb harmful disposal of waste as well as create wealth through recycling,” the statement reads in part.

It added that the summit will equally sponsor selected entrepreneurs with innovative ideas in waste management, recycling, basic HSE training and discounted IOSH membership.

Notable Speakers like Richard Orton, Director of Strategy and Business Development (IOSH), Ejiro Daisy Ufondu Assistant Director (Environment) DPR, Tosin Faniro Dada Head of Strategy & Partnerships (LSETF) , Essein Nsuabia (LAWMA), Jackie Lwanga, Vice President East African Region (SOWSHE A) and several others will lead the discussion and give insights on the wealth opportunities in standard HSE practice.

Century Group is one of the largest indigenous operators of FPSO in Sub-Saharan African. Through her subsidiaries, they are uniquely positioned to deliver optimal E&P services. The company leverages on her highly skilled local staff and intricate understanding of the African Oil & Gas market.

Like this: Like Loading...