CEO, McMatthy Ltd commends staff for keeping company afloat

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Mathew Sele-Epri, the Chief Executive Officer of McAatthy Nigeria Limited has commended his staff for their efforts for keeping the company afloat especially in the last one year.

Sele-Epri, who is also the Chairman of KEFFES Rural Development Foundation, speaking on Monday in Yenagoa when he hosted his staff, thanked them for their resilience.

Commending his workers he said: “I commend you all today for your efforts in keeping the company afloat. Thank you also for your residence and your hard work. I pray that God will continue to bless you all.”

Speaking earlier, the General Manager, MaMatthy Etele Omietimi had said the occasion was packaged to create a strong unity and bond among staff and also to showcase the company’s benevolence to the larger world.

He said a company that started within a family and has grown to a global stage bidding and executing jobs for multinationals and state governments across the country is worthy of celebration.

According to Omietimi: “God has been great to us. We have worked out our ways out of toxic path because we started small as a company within families of 2 to 3 persons coming together but as we speak today, we are proud to say we are internationally known because we are a consultant to Chevron Nigeria Limited, Agip in Environmental services, First E and P in Marine and Logistics services.

‘’We are proud to say that we have Cecon Construction Norway as our international partners McMatthy partnered with Cecon Construction Norway for the Hook Up of FPSO Abigail Joseph at the Anyala/Madu OML83/85 oil field. McMatthy provided all the support vessels used in the Hook- Up activity. This is a rare feat for an indigenous company.”

In his remarks, Chairman of the occasion, Ebipatei Apaingolo, a former Commissioner of Environment in Bayelsa State, said people should emulate the resilient of Sele-epri Matthew, the founder and CEO of McMatthy, who is a diligent and development enthusiast.

